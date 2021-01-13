Rogers enters contract for event promotion at renovated park

Workers make progress Tuesday on a canopy over a performance stage at Rail Yark Park in downtown Rogers. Go to nwaonline.com/210113Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

ROGERS -- The city will enter into a contract for event marketing and programming for its new stage at a downtown park being renovated.

The tentative plan for Butterfield Stage at Railyard Park is to have several concerts from late April through October, Anna Watson, the city's arts and culture coordinator, told the City Council on Tuesday. Some will be free while some will require paid tickets, she said.

The one-year contract is up to $150,000 with Crowne Group of Fayetteville. The council approved $150,000 for stage programming in the 2021 budget.

Brian Crowne of the Crowne Group is the vice president of the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers and owns George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

"This would be a turn-key style contract. We feel very confident in Brian's unique ability to build a great music experience from top to bottom," Watson said.

The city's Public Arts Commission would have some oversight of the programming, she said.

Council member Mark Kruger asked whether the city will still have to pay the full amount if it isn't able to have as many shows, especially in light of the covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the money is to go toward the acts, not necessarily just Crowne's services, Mayor Greg Hines said.

"If things don't progress as we hope they do, there would inherently be a savings because we wouldn't be booking talent," Hines said.

The council unanimously approved the contract.

The council also unanimously approved a more than $48,400 contract with All A-V Services of Gravette to install audio and video equipment at the Fire Department's recently expanded training center. Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said money for the contract was included in the nearly $300 million bond issue voters approved in 2018 and no more money is needed.

The council also approved spending more than $29,000 on a vehicle for the Animal Services Department

Tuesday's meeting also marked City Council member April Legere's first meeting on the council. Hines and council members welcomed her during the meeting. Voters elected Legere over incumbent Jerry Carmichael in November.

The council voted 6-2 with council members Mark Kruger and Betsy Reithemeyer opposed to rezone more than 12 acres off South Dixieland Road from neighborhood commercial to neighborhood commercial, allowing up to 20 units per acre, and accepting preliminary plans for Dixieland Apartments, which show the complex having 230 units.

The council is continuing to hold its meetings online in light of the pandemic.