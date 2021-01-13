FOOTBALL

Edwards returns to Hogs

Senior linebacker Deon Edwards announced on Twitter he was returning for a final season at the University of Arkansas as allowed by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is my family, this is where I belong! #WPS," Edwards posted to his Twitter account.

Edwards battled injuries in 2020 and racked up 2 tackles in 5 games while playing mostly on special teams. He also had a key fumble recovery late in the Razorbacks' 21-14 win at Mississippi State.

Edwards joins a healthy list of Arkansas seniors planning to play a final season on the Hill. That group features linebacker Grant Morgan, offensive linemen Ty Clary and Myron Cunningham, tailback T.J. Hammonds, receiver De'Vion Warren, tight end Blake Kern and defensive end Dorian Gerald.

-- Tom Murphy

Pittman to AFCA post

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was elected to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) board of trustees Tuesday to serve as the SEC representative on the organization.

Pittman joined West Virginia Coach Neal Brown and Louisiana-Lafayette Coach Billy Napier as newly elected board members at the virtual 2021 AFCA Convention hosted from Waco, Texas.

Each conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision has a representative on the board. Pittman replaces Florida Coach Dan Mullen as the SEC representative.

The board formulates policy and provides direction for the AFCA, which was founded in 1922.

The board's incoming president is Northwestern Coach Pat Fitzgerald. Wyoming Coach Craig Bohl is first vice president, Ouachita Baptist Coach Todd Knight is second vice president and Duke Coach David Cutcliffe is third vice president.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

Central Baptist men beat Lyon College

Tedrick Wolfe scored 17 points Tuesday to lead Central Baptist College to an 94-59 victory over Lyon College in Conway.

The Mustangs (6-3, 2-0 American Midwest Conference) shot 56% from the floor in the first half, holding the Scots (2-3, 2-1) to 32% in building a 37-23 halftime lead.

Preston Whitfield scored 14 points for Central Baptist, while Zach Hudson and Jordan Parker added 10 each. Cole Anderson had a game-high 18 points in the loss for Lyon College, Dominique Loyd added 14 and Chris Craig chipped in with 12.

John Brown men lose

John Brown University had five players score 10 or more points Tuesday, led by Noah Taylor's 15, but it wasn't enough in a 91-79 loss to Science & Arts (Okla.) at Drover Fieldhouse in Chickasha, Okla.

Densier Carnes scored 14 points, including 3 three-pointers, for the Eagles. Ira Perrier and DJ Ellis had 12 points each, and Alex Kinsey chipped in with 10.

Elvin Rodriguez led the Drovers with a game-high 29 points.

BASEBALL

SAU second in preseason GAC poll

Southern Arkansas University earned two first-place votes and finished second in the Great American Conference preseason poll released Tuesday.

The Muleriders finished with a 19-4 record last season.

Harding University finished third in the voting, while the University of Arkansas-Monticello and Southwestern Oklahoma State tied for fourth. Arkansas Tech University finished sixth, Henderson State University placed seventh, followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southeastern Oklahoma State. Ouachita Baptist University, East Central (Oklahoma) and Southern Nazarene rounded out the poll.

SOFTBALL

SAU tops preseason GAC poll

Southern Arkansas University was unanimously chosen Tuesday atop the Great American Conference's preseason poll.

The Muleriders finished last season with a 22-2 record, including a 12-0 mark in conference play. They won their final 16 games and finished ranked No. 1 in the NFCA Division II poll.

Arkansas Tech University was second in the preseason poll, followed by Southern Nazarene, Harding University and Southeastern Oklahoma State. Henderson State University finished seventh in the poll, while the University of Arkansas-Monticello was eighth and Ouachita Baptist University finished 11th.

VOLLEYBALL

3 UCA players earn preseason honors

The Southland Conference announced its preseason all-conference teams Tuesday, with three players from the University of Central Arkansas making the lists.

Junior Madi Bowles and senior Emily Doss earned first-team selections, while junior Lexi Miller was named to the second team.

Doss, a libero and defensive specialist, led the Sugar Bears with 578 total digs last season, averaging 4.66 digs per set..

Bowles, an outside hitter, finished with 337 kills last season, averaging 2.72 kills per set.

Miller, also an outside hitter, had 247 kills last season, averaging 2.74 kills per set.

The Sugar Bears begin the spring portion of their schedule Feb. 2 at Sam Houston State.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services