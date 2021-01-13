Troopers: Rollover crash in Benton County kills woman, 82

An 82-year-old woman died after her vehicle ran off the road and went airborne in Benton County on Tuesday night, troopers said.

Delores King, 82, of Garfield was traveling east on U.S. 62 at around 9:40 p.m., when her 2014 Hyundai exited the road to the right, hitting a culvert, according to a preliminary crash report provided by state police. The impact sent the vehicle airborne, rolling end over end as it struck two more culverts, before coming to rest in a ditch, the report states.

Troopers said King was taken to Mercy hospital in Rogers and later died.

On Tuesday afternoon, a woman was killed in Lonoke County after her SUV left the road and overturned, a separate preliminary report states.

The 2008 Ford Explorer was going east on Arkansas 38 shortly before 3:50 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, troopers said. The driver, 51-year-old Jeana Blankenship of Hazen, overcorrected and the SUV rolled over “numerous times,” the report states.

Blankenship died as a result of the crash, authorities said.

Troopers listed conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 20 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.