UALR women's basketball postponed due to covid-19

Junior forward Brianna Crane, who is averaging 12.2 points and 3.8 rebounds this season, is among a handful of transfers who have helped UALR get off to a 4-2 start as it prepares to host the University of Arkansas at 2 p.m. today at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

​​​​​Positive covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing forced the University of Arkansas at Little Rock women’s basketball team to postpone its weekend set with Texas State, the program announced Wednesday.

The postponement marks the second-consecutive weekend in which covid-19 has kept the Trojans off the court after UALR postponed its games with Louisiana-Lafayette on Jan. 8 and 9. The pair of games at Texas State will be rescheduled later this season.

The Trojans expect to return next weekend when they are slated to host UT-Arlington at Jack Stephens Center.