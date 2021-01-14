Officials clean up Wednesday after a small plane crashed during dense fog in a residential neighborhood of Columbia, S.C. More photos at arkansasonline.com/114sccrash/. (AP/Meg Kinnard)

Plane crash sets fire to S.C. residence

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A small plane crashed into a neighborhood in dense fog and set a home on fire Wednesday near an airport in South Carolina's capital city, authorities said.

A woman inside the home apparently escaped injury from the crash, although Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins the woman may have been scratched by her cats as she tried to get them to safety.

There was no immediate word on the fate of people in the plane.

The single-engine Beechcraft BE-33 crashed just before 11 a.m., about a mile from the Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport, which handles non-commercial airplanes in Columbia, authorities said.

The plane hit nearby trees, then struck the roof of the home before slamming into the ground, Jenkins said. The impact left a large hole in the home's roof, and firefighters were able to control the blaze within minutes, the department said.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford was at the scene in the Rosewood section of Columbia, but would not immediately say if anyone had died.

Alabama site picked for Space Command

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday that the new U.S. Space Command headquarters will be in Huntsville, Ala., after the state was selected over five others competing for the project, including Colorado, where Space Command is provisionally located.

The role of Space Command is to conduct operations such as enabling satellite-based navigation and troop communication and providing warning of missile launches. That is different from the Space Force, which is a distinct military service like the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

Huntsville's nickname, Rocket City, is thanks largely to Wernher von Braun and his team of fellow German-born rocketeers who settled there in the 1950s. The city has long been home to the Army's Redstone Arsenal and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center.

Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, an appointee of President Donald Trump, announced the decision days before leaving office.

Colorado officials lambasted the move, saying military officials had recommended to Trump that Space Command remain at the Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, but they were "overruled for politically motivated reasons." They did not say what those alleged political reasons were. Trump won Alabama in the November election and President-elect Joe Biden won Colorado.

The Department of the Air Force said the decision to move to Huntsville will become final pending the results from the required environmental impact analysis. That is expected in the spring of 2023. The headquarters will remain in Colorado until then.

Second suspect arrested in death of nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Authorities in Tennessee have arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a nurse on Interstate 440 last month.

James Edward Cowan, 28, was apprehended Tuesday night at an apartment complex, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Metro Nashville Police.

An arrest warrant was issued last week charging Cowan with criminal homicide in the Dec. 3 slaying of Caitlyn Kaufman, police said. Kaufman, 26, was killed as she drove to work at St. Thomas West Hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Cowan has an attorney.

Devaunte Lewis Hill, 21, was arrested Dec. 11 on a criminal homicide charge in connection with Kaufman's death.

No motive has been given in the shooting.

A police investigation found that Cowan and Hill know each other and a cellphone analysis puts both men in the area when Kaufman was shot, authorities said.

Lawmaker denounced in Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House for the first time in its history Wednesday formally denounced a lawmaker accused of having sex with an intern, threatening a staffer to keep quiet and then lying while under investigation.

The GOP-led House voted 140-3 to censure Democratic Rep. Wiley Price of St. Louis as unanimously recommended by the bipartisan House Ethics Committee. A move to expel Price from the House failed to get the two-thirds majority support needed to pass.

The Ethics Committee also found that Price retaliated against his former staffer for fulfilling her job as a mandatory reporter.

Price fell under scrutiny after the staffer filed a report claiming that he told her he had sex with an intern after a January 2020 party at a bar near the Capitol building in Jefferson City.

Price had attended mandatory House sexual harassment training roughly a week earlier. House policy forbids lawmakers from "romantic" relationships with interns, employees or anyone else they supervise.

During the investigation, Price denied ever calling or texting with the intern but backtracked after being shown records of him calling her the night they were alleged to have had sex.

Price said he would accept his censure and sat silently at his desk, gazing downward, as colleagues voted on his punishment. He declined to comment to reporters afterward.