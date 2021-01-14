Motor sports

Sections
TULSA -- Tuesday night's preliminary feature results from the 35th annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals at the Tulsa Expo Raceway with starting positions in parentheses. The top two finishers qualify for Saturday night's main event:

  1. Kyle Larson (2), Elk Grove, Calif.

  2. Thomas Meseraull (1), San Jose, Calif.

  3. Zach Daum (7), Pocahontas, Ill.

  4. Cole Bodine (9), Rossville, Ind.

  5. Danny Stratton (13), Reading, Pa.

  6. Derek Hagar (11), Marion

  7. Chase Johnson (19), Penngrove, Calif.

  8. Hank Davis (5), Sand Springs, Okla.

  9. Daison Pursley (22), Locust Grove, Okla.

  10. Frank Flud (21), Tulsa

  11. Kyle Jones (16), Kennedale, Texas

  12. Nick Drake (24), Indian Trail, N.C.

  13. Michael Faccinto (12), Hanford, Calif.

  14. Jonathan Beason (3), Broken Arrow, Okla.

  15. Noah Harris (23), Broken Arrow, Okla.

  16. Anton Hernandez (20), Arlington, Texas

  17. Mitchell Davis (8), Auburn, Ill.

  18. Tanner Carrick (4), Lincoln, Calif.

  19. Aiden Purdue (10), Clinton, Ill.

  20. Shane Cottle (17), Kokomo, Ind.

  21. Carson Kvapil (18), Mooresville, N.C.

  22. Shane Golobic (6), Fremont, Calif.

  23. Brody Fuson (15), Bakersfield, Calif.

  24. Curtis Jones (14), Tulsa

Lap leaders -- Meseraull 1-10, Larson 11-30. Heat winners -- Kvapil, Johnson, Meseraull, Daum, Fuson, Carrick, Davis, Larson. Qualifier winners -- Golobic, Larson, Meseraull, Beason. C-Main winners -- Charlie Crumpton, Matt Westfall. B-Main winners -- Cottle, Kvapil. Race of Champions winner -- Christopher Bell. Nonqualifying Arkansan -- Bobby Brewer, Cabot (fifth in heat, sixth in C-Main). NOTE Hagar finished third in his heat and second in his qualifier.

