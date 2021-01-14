Sections
Chamber dinner still on, but guests will drive up

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:50 a.m.

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner as a drive-thru event.

The dinner will be 4-6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 each, according to the Chamber newsletter.

"New year, new staff members... there are a lot of changes happening at the Pine Bluff Chamber, so we didn't want to let covid-19 stop us from our annual meeting, which gives us the opportunity to let you know what we have on our agenda for the new year," a spokesman said in the newsletter.

"This year's drive-thru event will feature two pasta dinner options, fun Chamber swag bags and the chance to briefly meet new Chamber staff members," the spokesman said.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Details: Jennifer Kline, events and marketing manager at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110.

