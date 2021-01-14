ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Incoming exhibits, and virtual talks on historical preservation and writing

"Watching TV" by Kae Barron is part of the "Curated Collection," on display at Little Rock's Cantrell Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'Curated Collection'

"A Curated Collection," recent works by 14 area artists, goes on display Friday at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The exhibit, up through March 13, includes works of Kae Barron, Becca Bennett, Catherine Burton, Paul Caldwell, Daniel Coston, Patty Criner, Debie Deaton, Megan Lewis, Barry Lindley, Judd Mann, David Mudrinich, Laura Raborn, Rebecca Thompson and John Wooldridge. A video compilation appears on the Cantrell Gallery Facebook page. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday or by appointment. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

'Right to Fight'

“Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in WWII,” on display starting Tuesday Jan. 19 at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, includes images of school children protesting treatment of Black teachers in Norfolk, Va., June 1939. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/courtesy Library of Congress)

"Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in WWII," a multimedia exhibition highlighting the experiences and struggles of Black Americans during World War II through artifacts, photographs and oral histories, goes on display Tuesday in the Windgate Gallery, Center for Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. The touring exhibit from the National WWII Museum in New Orleans will be up through April 2. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing and masks, are in effect; gallery capacity will be limited to six people at a time. Call (501) 812-2831, email kleftwich@uaptc.edu or visit uaptc.edu/charts.

Pine Bluff exhibitions

Two exhibitions open today at the the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff: "New Territory: Paintings by Michelle Fair," on display through April 3, and "Feeling Through: Examining Emotion in the Midst of Unrest," photographic portraits by Catherine Elizabeth Patton, up through April 10. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Preservation talks

The Quapaw Quarter Association's virtual 2021 Preservation Conversations series kicks off at 6 p.m. today via Zoom with Marshall Ray discussing "Historic Preservation and Workforce Development." Register at Quapaw.com; the session will also be available, live or recorded, via the association's YouTube site.

The rest of the lineup (all sessions at 6 p.m., second Thursday of each month, virtual, "unless we are cleared to meet in person"):

◼️ Feb. 11: Amber Jones: "Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits"

◼️ March 11: Kathleen Pate: "Women's Suffrage in Central Arkansas: People and Places"

◼️ April 8: Andrew Beaupre: "Archaeology in Your Own Backyard: Discoveries at the Doty-McAlpine House"

◼️ May 13: Mason Toms: "Homes of Architects in Greater Little Rock"

◼️ June 10: Sarah Vestal, Joseph W. Vestal & Son Florists and Nurserymen

◼️ July 8: Danielle Butler: "The Heart of the Home"

◼️ Aug. 12: Guy Lancaster: "The 1892 Lynching of Henry James in Little Rock"

◼️ Sept. 9: Paul Parnell: "The Rose Law Firm, 200 Years of History"

◼️ Oct. 14: Holly Hope: "Flora, Fauna and Faces: Reading Cemetery Symbolism"

◼️ Nov. 11: Jonathan Hancock: "The New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-12, The Quapaw Nation and Little Rock"

◼️ Dec. 9: Shayla Albey: "The Butterfield House at Pinnacle Mountain State Park: A House Full of History."

Author talks

C.M. Waggoner, author of "The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry," kicks off a three-month series of virtual author talks through the Central Arkansas Library System's Six Bridges Book Festival, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. The talks are free but the library system requests reservations through cals.org. Danielle Butler will be the moderator.

The rest of the series (all talks at 6:30 p.m.):

◼️ Feb. 18: Nell Irvin Painter, author of "Creating Black Americans: African-American History and Its Meanings, 1619 to the Present," with moderator Jessica McDaniel

◼️ March 11: Kevin Brockmeier, author of "The Ghost Variations: One Hundred Stories," with moderator Susan Petty Moneyhon.

Call (501) 918-3098 or email bmooy@cals.org.