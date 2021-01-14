Fort Smith Regional Art Museum to open

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will open Friday, after closing Jan. 4 because of covid-19 concerns.

Friday is also opening day for the RAM Annual Invitational, which is this year themed "Exploring Mindscapes: An Artist's Reflection."

"The isolation experienced by all during the covid-19 pandemic and ever-present eyes of social media has caused many to self-reflect on their personal perceptions and experiences," according to the museum website. "This year's invitational theme evokes the concept of self-reflection in diverse media and subject matter as to include all artist expression."

The show will be open through May 16 and all artworks displayed in the show are for sale.

The exhibit "Attention to Tension" by Suzanne Schreckhise is also on show through Jan. 31.

Museum hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.