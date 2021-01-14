Get to know Arkansas target Isaiah Sategna

Fayetteville’s Isaiah Sategna is one of the most sought-after receivers in the nation and a major Arkansas target.
He offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Nebraska, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Baylor, Kansas, Mississippi State and numerous others.
Here are his answers to several get-to-know-you questions:
Nickname: Zay
School/City: Fayetteville
Height: 5-11
Weight: 165 pounds
Bench max: 205
Squat max: 320
Number of years playing football: 8
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: I don’t know right now
I liked Arkansas because: Dad coaches there (track) and like the coaches a lot
I plan to major in: Don’t know yet
The recruiting process is: Has been pretty fun so far just wish I could go on some visits.
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Track
I'm happiest when I am: Watching football or a track meet
My mom is always on me to do: To read more/ do my schoolwork
Favorite video game: Madden
Favorite NFL player: Marquise Goodwin
Favorite music: Dee Mula is favorite rapper
Must watch TV show: Drake and Josh
How would you spend a million dollars? Invest most of it/ flip the money another way
What super power would choose if given the option? Read people's minds
My pet peeve: When people whisper
Favorite uniform color/combo: Gold and black
Team entrance song, if you could pick: "Water" by Dee Mula
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My friend from Texas, Cole
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Taco Bell because they have the best Mexican food in Fayetteville
I will never ever eat: Octopus
Favorite junk food: Kit Kat and Dots
Dream Date: On the beach with a nice sunset
Hobbies: Sports and skiing
The one thing I could not live without is: My friends or my phone
Role model: Marquise Goodwin
Three words to describe me: Talkative, athletic and friendly
People would be surprised that I: I’m from Austin, Texas