Get to know Arkansas target Isaiah Sategna

Fayetteville kick returner Isaiah Sategna (1) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, during the first half of play against Springdale Har-Ber at Wildcat Stadium in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/201107Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Fayetteville’s Isaiah Sategna is one of the most sought-after receivers in the nation and a major Arkansas target.

He offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Nebraska, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Baylor, Kansas, Mississippi State and numerous others.

Here are his answers to several get-to-know-you questions:

Nickname: Zay

School/City: Fayetteville

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Bench max: 205

Squat max: 320

Number of years playing football: 8

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: I don’t know right now

I liked Arkansas because: Dad coaches there (track) and like the coaches a lot

I plan to major in: Don’t know yet

The recruiting process is: Has been pretty fun so far just wish I could go on some visits.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Track

I'm happiest when I am: Watching football or a track meet

My mom is always on me to do: To read more/ do my schoolwork

Favorite video game: Madden

Favorite NFL player: Marquise Goodwin

Favorite music: Dee Mula is favorite rapper

Must watch TV show: Drake and Josh

How would you spend a million dollars? Invest most of it/ flip the money another way

What super power would choose if given the option? Read people's minds

My pet peeve: When people whisper

Favorite uniform color/combo: Gold and black

Team entrance song, if you could pick: "Water" by Dee Mula

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My friend from Texas, Cole

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Taco Bell because they have the best Mexican food in Fayetteville

I will never ever eat: Octopus

Favorite junk food: Kit Kat and Dots

Dream Date: On the beach with a nice sunset

Hobbies: Sports and skiing

The one thing I could not live without is: My friends or my phone

Role model: Marquise Goodwin

Three words to describe me: Talkative, athletic and friendly

People would be surprised that I: I’m from Austin, Texas