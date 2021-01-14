DEAR HELOISE: If this past year has taught me anything, toilet paper, wipes, bathroom cleaner and facial tissue are all important to keep on hand.

-- Brian B., via email

DEAR READER: It's so important to keep a well-stocked pantry and linen closet. Some stores are limiting quantities of these items -- mind their limits.

DEAR HELOISE: Laundry experts agree that ladies should wear a bra two to three times before laundering it, but not on consecutive days.

Since I don't like putting unwashed clothing back into my dresser drawers, I devised a way to keep track of how often a bra has been worn so I know when to launder it.

I have two S-hooks hanging from the rod in my closet. After a bra is worn once, it goes on the first hook. After the second time, it goes on the second hook. One more wearing, and washed it gets. At times, I have three or four bras hanging on the S-hooks ready to be worn.

-- P.A., via email

DEAR HELOISE: My family and I like to share and experiment with different jams, jellies, flavored cream cheeses and other bread spreads.

We slice bagels into ½-inch slices vertically instead of slicing the bagel once horizontally. This gives us a small section of bread to use to sample our different toppings.

-- Caroline H. in Pennsylvania

DEAR HELOISE: I'd advise people to make sure their house numbers are visible from the street. The numbers, whether attached to the house or painted on the curb, can fade, chip, fall off, be covered in snow or dirt -- not good. They must be legible.

There are companies out there that will paint numbers on your curb, or check with a neighborhood kid. Make sure all paint jobs correspond with your homeowner's association's rules and regulations.

-- James W. in Massachusetts

DEAR READERS: When a recipe calls for vegetables to be chopped, diced or minced, do you know the difference? Let's take a look:

Chop: Large, rough, uneven pieces

Dice: More uniform, "prettier" pieces, to sprinkle on top of dish, perhaps

Mince: Small, fine pieces -- flavors are more easily released from minced foods, like garlic.

