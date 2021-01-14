High school basketball schedule

Today's games NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside at White Hall

4A-1

Prairie Grove at Gravette

4A-3

Brookland at Trumann

Highland at Valley View

Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside

Southside Batesville at Blytheville

3A-1

Valley Springs at West Fork*

3A-2

Pangburn at Bald Knob

3A-3

Harrisburg at Hoxie*

Walnut Ridge at Osceola#

3A-5

Lamar at Atkins*

2A-3

Buffalo Island at Bay#

East Poinsett County at Cross County#

Rector at Earle#

Riverside at Marmaduke

2A-6

Des Arc at Carlisle*

1A-1W

Ozark Catholic at St. Paul*

1A-2

Norfork at Concord*

1A-4

Guy-Perkins at Western Yell County*

Scranton at Sacred Heart*

Wonderview at Mount Vernon-Enola*

1A-5

Brinkley at Marvell#

1A-7

Kirby at Mount Ida*

Mineral Springs at Umpire*

Nonconference

Corning at Hillcrest#

Helena-West Helena at Marvell

Izard County at Lead Hill*

Mammoth Spring at Koshkonong, Mo.#

Manila at Armorel#

Mount Judea at Timbo*

Omaha at Shirley#

Ouachita at Cutter-Morning Star*

Rector at Piggott

Rison at Hampton*

*Both boys and girls teams are scheduled to play.