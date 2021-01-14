Hope man shot, killed; Texan ID'd as suspect

TEXARKANA, Texas -- An Arkansas man died Tuesday afternoon after he was shot multiple times in an Oaklawn Village parking lot on New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Nichols Muldrow, 29, of Hope. Police have a warrant for Marques Jujuan Thompson, 20, of Texarkana, Texas, in relation to Muldrow's shooting.

Thompson is considered armed and dangerous.

Police have been looking for Thompson in relation to other crimes. Detectives believe Thompson shot two man in two separate incidents about a week apart, according to reports. He also is named in felony warrants for probation violations on an aggravated assault conviction, where he is suspected of shooting someone and of stalking/intimidation.

Tuesday's shooting was reported about 11:35 a.m. in the parking lot in front of Harbor Freight and behind Whataburger in Texarkana, Texas, Vaughn said. After he was shot, the victim managed to drive his car to the front of Whataburger where it struck a tree and rolled back in front of the restaurant.

"There are two crime scenes," Vaughn said. "The back part of the parking lot where the shooting happened, and where the car came to rest at Whataburger."

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving, according to police. Police do not believe anyone else was injured.

Preliminary information does not indicate that the victim worked anywhere in Oaklawn Village.