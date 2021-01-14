Happy birthday (Jan. 14): You'll take all the lessons you've gathered from the past five years, put them in a bag, tie the top, and then walk away and do something else until the Ides of March. Then, you come back to the bag, open it up and get new combinations of success, love, abundance and fun problems that tease out your creative genius.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Anything you do to make your system better will improve your thinking, mood and attitude about the past and hope for the future. But if you concern yourself with your state of mind first, progress will be thwarted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): No one has control over how much talent they were born with, but picking up a skill is something that doesn't take talent; it takes practice. Commit to that without giving a second thought to what else will kick in to assist you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What you crave now is success. Get in there and make some sweet mistakes. Getting it right is just getting it wrong with a twist. If you haven't gotten it wrong, then there's nothing to twist.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your social skills are a superpower. Since you live in them as a fish lives in water, you take for granted the sustaining force. Suffice it to say, people with far less skill are in a different place because you're on their side.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What needs to be said? Probably not a lot. Maybe nothing, or at least nothing that words can handle. Actions and spaces are better than words at setting rhythms of accessibility, connection and availability.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sometimes, the teacher brings a study, but right now it's the study that brings the teacher. Follow your curiosity a few layers down and teachers start to come out of the woodwork to assist a deeper journey.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): One kind of thinking that's not helpful right now is imagining where'd you be if you'd zigged instead of zagged back there. The choice you have right now is the one that matters, and tending to it will bring you joy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): This service you give is valuable to people, though you may not see it as work. Still, you'll be offered some form of remuneration and you should take it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll put to use some masterful skills such as the one where you deliver good news without making people feel jealous or threatened. As for the stuff they don't want to hear, your delivery makes it palatable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Adding friends is part of social media culture, though, in real life, relationships don't finger-click into place. Anyway, keeping friends is more important than making them today. You'll enjoy relationship maintenance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's back, this thing you think about from time to time, in different seasons, years, decades even. And your thinking changes on the matter, too. New insights can be mined there today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You say the right thing, but that's not what they'll remember. It's the way you show your heart. You live by what's in there. You don't think about doing the right thing, it happens naturally because it's who you are.

CONSIDERING THE CHANGE OF URANUS

Uranus does an about-face. Things appear one way, and then — bam! They’re different! Our internal adjustment to the sudden shift can be emotionally seismic, which is why people cry, flee, freeze or attack when surprised regardless of whether the surprise is good or bad. It’s a reaction to the speed of change, more than the change itself.

URANUS CHANGES DIRECTION

Uranus, the planet of surprises, has been retrograde since August. Some feel that many of the surprises that have landed on us over the last five months have been negative, though it may be wise not to think in terms of positive or negative because it is usually impossible to tell the difference in any given moment. The horse luck fable comes to mind, a reduction of which goes like this:

The farmer’s horse runs away. Good luck, bad luck, who knows? The horse comes back, bringing several wild horses in tow. Good luck, bad luck, who knows? Trying to tame a wild horse, the farmer’s son gets thrown off and breaks his leg. Good luck, bad luck, who knows? The military recruits for a war. The farmer’s son is not drafted because he has a broken leg. Good luck, bad luck, who knows?

It is said that the only difference between a comedy and a tragedy is where the story ends. This Uranus change recalls our reaction to surprises, the way we adapt to change and integrate the new state of things into our being. How you react, what meaning you assign and how fresh circumstances ultimately change you are all, at least partly, up to you. Whether it’s good luck or bad luck… who knows?

CELEBRITY PROFILES

“Ozark” fans anxiously anticipating the fate of the Byrde family were relieved to know that pandemic precautions have considerably slowed, but not halted, the production schedule. At the helm of the popular Netflix series is the fearless Capricorn producer, Jason Bateman. From child star to multiple-hat-wearing Hollywood force, Bateman has followed his hardworking and down-to-earth Capricorn sun to create his media empire. Natal Venus in Pisces indicates an empathetic and intuitive approach to life and work.