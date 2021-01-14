Hutchinson's State of the State address, explained

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or go here to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave his annual State of the State address Tuesday, during which he urged lawmakers to affirm his declaration of a public health emergency and to support some of his other legislative priorities.

Back up: What’s the emergency declaration?

Hutchinson first declared a state of emergency in March. Through that declaration, Hutchinson has been able to make rules covering telemedicine, virtual educational, immunity liability for business and health care workers, and other issues.

Why is he asking for lawmakers to affirm the emergency?

Because the pandemic has continued, Hutchinson has repeatedly extended the emergency declaration, but some lawmakers want the Legislature to have more input into the state's actions.

Some even sued this fall to end the emergency declaration, though the effort ultimately failed.

If the emergency were ended, all the rules he created would also end. Hutchinson said Tuesday that current emergency rules are in place until Feb. 27, and he asked lawmakers to act before that date.

What do lawmakers have to say about the declaration?

Although multiple lawmakers expressed support this week for affirming the declaration, some members want to modify the laws governing state emergencies to expand legislators’ involvement.

State law currently dictates that it is a governor’s power to declare emergencies but that the Legislature can end a state of emergency “at any time” through a concurrent resolution.

Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, said he is in the midst of negotiations with Hutchinson regarding a draft bill that would, among other things, require the Legislature within 15 days to consider affirming the governor's statewide declaration of an emergency, and the Legislative Council to consider every 30 days whether to continue the emergency.

What other issues did Hutchinson discuss during the State of the State?

The governor set a goal of increasing the average salary of teachers by $2,000 during the next two years.

He urged lawmakers to pass the hate-crime bill (read more on that proposal) and tax cuts (read more about Hutchinson’s plan).

The governor also spoke of the riot at the nation’s Capitol earlier this month.

“We must not allow passion to cloud our common sense and our commitment to our state and nation," Hutchinson said. "And when the election is over, then we need to come together, united to strengthen our democracy and heal our land."

For details, read more from Hutchinson’s State of the State address.