STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

MEN

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 95,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 69

Cameron Johnson (Little Rock Central) scored 21 points to lead five Stephen F. Austin players with 10 or more points in a victory over the University of Central Arkansas at the William R. Johnson Arena in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Rylan Bergersen led the Bears (3-9, 2-2 Southland) with 19 points. Bergersen also had five rebounds and a team-high four assists. Samson George added 10 points and six rebounds for UCA.

The Lumberjacks (6-2, 2-0) never trailed and held as much as a 27-point advantage (88-61) with 4:20 remaining.

Stephen F. Austin hit 34 of 62 (54.8%) from the floor and was 18 of 23 (78.2%) from the free-throw line. UCA was 23 of 51 (45.1%) from the floor and 17 of 23 (73.9%) from the line. The Lumberjacks held a 32-30 advantage on the boards. The Bears were guilty of 19 turnovers, compared to 10 for Stephen F. Austin.

The Lumberjacks led 43-31 at the half.

Gavin Kensmil added 17 points and led all rebounders with 10 for the Lumberjacks. Roti Ware put in 14 points and handed out a game-high eight assists.

WOMEN

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 85,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 44

Stephanie Visscher scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Stephen F. Austin took advantage of a cold shooting effort by the University of Central Arkansas to post a Southland Conference victory at the Farris Center in Conway.

UCA (2-9, 0-3) hit 16 of 56 (28.6%) from the floor and was 9 of 22 (40.9) from the free-throw line.

The Sugar Bears were outscored by at least 10 points in every quarter in suffering their fourth consecutive loss. Stephen F. Austin (11-2, 3-0) led 21-10 after one quarter and 41-20 at the half.

The Lumberjacks were 26 of 51 (51%) from the floor and 24 of 33 (72.7%) from the line.

Romola Dominguez led the Sugar Bears with 12 points. Terri Crawford grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

Alyana Johnson recorded 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 blocked shots for Stephen F. Austin.