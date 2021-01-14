Little Rock man sentenced to prison on extortion, child porn charges

A 25-year-old Little Rock man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in federal prison for extortion and production of child pornography, the U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock said.

Devion Cumbie was found guilty on seven charges: production of child pornography, two counts of attempted production of child pornography, and four counts of extortion, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office. U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. sentenced Cumbie on Thursday.

According to the release, Cumbie used online personas to threaten women and minors.

Cumbie was on pretrial release awaiting trial on federal gun charges when, according to prosecutors, he engaged in the conduct that led to child pornography and extortion charges.

In addition to his prison sentence, Cumbie was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release, according to the release. He is still awaiting trial on the separate firearms charge, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.