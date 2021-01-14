U.S. Apple academy is to open in Detroit

Technology giant Apple Inc. will open a school later this year to train developers in Detroit, its first Apple Developer Academy in the U.S.

The move is part of Apple's $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which the company started in June after the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. The program in Detroit, a collaboration with Michigan State University, is aimed at Black entrepreneurs and coders and is free for students.

"Detroit has 50,000 small businesses that are owned by Black and Brown owners, and we thought this would match very well with that entrepreneurial spirit and the kind of folks who are rebuilding and building in Detroit," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives.

The academy will offer two programs: The first is a 30-day introduction aimed at helping participants better understand what it means to be a developer. The other is a 10- to 12-month intensive program that will give students the skills to become a developer and possibly start their own businesses.

The academy will start out as a virtual program.

-- Detroit Free Press (TNS)

CNN shutting down its airport network

ATLANTA -- After almost 30 years, the CNN Airport Network will be grounded permanently on March 31.

The network, which debuted in 1991, became a strong promotional tool, helping make the still-young operation ubiquitous to many people who may not have even had a cable subscription. It aired in dozens of airports nationwide.

Over the years, the CNN Airport Network aired a mix of CNN news and entertainment and sports from sister Turner networks. It did have restrictions.

"CNN Airport Network does not air footage of commercial aviation crashes and other stories that would be inappropriate for a family-friendly airport environment," CNN said in its 2018 media kit.

The network's relevancy waned in recent years.

"The steep decline in airport traffic because of COVID-19, coupled with all of the new ways that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need for the CNN Airport Network," CNN said in a statement.

-- Cox Newspapers

After 4.33 fall, index closes day at 506.51

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 506.51, down 4.33.

"The utilities and real estate sectors outperformed as U.S. Treasury yields dropped for the first time in several days while equity markets closed relatively unchanged," said Leon Lants, managing director for Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.