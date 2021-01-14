Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Fayetteville

• Joseph Banfell, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with burglary and theft of property. Banfell was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Kristopher Morgan, 41, of 2056 N. Chestnut Ave. Apt. 9 in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Morgan was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Jessy Smith, 21, of 17708 Beav O Rama Road in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Smith was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Sina Doctor, 31, of 409 W. Johnson Ave. Apt. B in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Doctor was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Brady Feole, 20, of 1144 Madison County 6330 in Wesley was arrested Tuesday in connection with burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief. Feole was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Michael White, 28, of 2083 N. East Oaks Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief. White was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Latrell Richmond, 25, of 742 Suffolk Cove in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief. Richmond was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Coltan Meisner, 28, of 519 N. 35th St. in Fort Smith was arrested Tuesday in connection with burglary, theft of property theft by receiving and criminal mischief. Meisner was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,00 bond.

• Luke Newell, 33, of 106 Neal St. in Farmington was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Newell was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.