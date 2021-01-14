Sections
Prosecuting attorney clears Bentonville officers in shooting

by Tracy Neal | Today at 3:21 p.m.

BENTONVILLE -- Three Bentonville police officers acted justifiably when they fatally shot a man who charged them with a knife, according to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

Smith cleared the officers Thursday of any wrongdoing in Brian Williams' death.

Williams, 37, was shot 10 times Sunday by the three officers, who answered a call of a disturbance at 3:15 a.m. at 720 N.W. Sixth St. in Bentonville.

Williams' mother called 911, and the officers found Williams' injured father outside the house. Smith said Williams' mother told police she was concerned for her daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, who were inside the house.

The officers opened the front door, which was barricaded with a couch, and Williams charged the officers with a knife, Smith said. The officers shot Williams as he came out of the front door, Smith said.

Williams died at Northwest Medical Center, Bentonville, according to the release.

The officers -- Sgt. Brent Farrar, Kyle Putnam and Tyler Sharp -- were placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting. The Arkansas State Police handled the investigation and turned the file over to the prosecutor's office.

The officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting. Bentonville officers began wearing the body cameras a few weeks ago.

