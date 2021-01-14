Separate crashes fatal to 2 drivers

Authorities reported two fatal one-vehicle crashes Tuesday in Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police fatal crash summaries.

Jenna Blankenship, 51, of Hazen died when her 2000 Ford Explorer ran off the road at 3:47 p.m. while traveling east on Arkansas 38 near Blackjack Road at Butlerville in Lonoke County, a summary said.

Blankenship overcorrected, and her vehicle rolled over several times, according to the summary.

Her body was taken to the Lonoke County coroner's office, the summary said.

Delores King, 82, of Garfield died after her 2014 Hyundai ran off the road on the right and struck a culvert on U.S. 62 in Rogers, according to a crash summary. Her vehicle, traveling east about 9:40 p.m., was sent into the air tumbling end over end into a second culvert, the summary said.

The vehicle became airborne again, tumbling end over end into a third culvert before coming to rest in a ditch, the summary said.

King was taken to Mercy Health Hospital of Rogers where she was pronounced dead, and her body was taken to the Benton County coroner's office, according to the summary.