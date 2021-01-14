Sheriff's office honors retiring administrator

The Jefferson County sheriff's office recently joined Mary Ann Wilson in celebrating her retirement after eight years of service. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the office held a virtual celebration via Zoom.

"Ms. Mary has been a mother to the sheriff's office and she will be greatly missed as she begins this new chapter of her life," said Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. "It is hard to find good, dedicated and mature employees like Ms. Mary. The vacancy created by her retirement will be difficult to fill."

An administrative assistant, Wilson began her career with JCSO in 2012, according to a news release.

"I love every one of you," said Wilson, as she addressed her JCSO family with tears in her eyes. "You all have been there for me and I will miss you. I want to thank Sheriff Woods for allowing me to continue to work for the sheriff's office and making me feel like a family member."

Wilson was dedicated in many divisions of JCSO, carrying out the administrative duties required to ensure that the office operates efficiently, according to the release.

Other former and current employees joined congratulated Wilson during the celebration.

Civil/Warrants Lt. Anthony Craig thanked Wilson for her service and her love of the job and the employees.

Chief Deputy Stanley James expressed his gratitude for Wilson's work ethic, personality and warm embrace as the mother of the sheriff's office.

Former Patrol Capt. Thaddeus Handley described Wilson as a symbol of love and expressed his gratitude for her always taking care of the patrolmen and anyone else who needed help.

"She would always go above and beyond to give to any of us who were in need," said Handley.