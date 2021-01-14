NWA Prep Sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Alma 61, Siloam Springs 57

The Airedales bombed in 13 of 20 from behind the 3-point line to come away with a 5A-West Conference road victory Tuesday night at Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs led 16-15 after the first quarter but Alma rallied to take a 33-30 lead at halftime. The Airedales carried a 47-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Drew Battles hit six 3-pointers and led Alma (8-3, 2-1) with 22 points, while Logan Taylor had 15 points on five 3-pointers and Hunter McAlister 13.

Landon Ward led Siloam Springs (6-8, 1-2) with 23 points, while Jackson Ford and Max Perkins each had 11.

Gravette 55, Shiloh Christian 47

Gravette built a 30-17 halftime cushion and held off Shiloh Christian to claim a 4A-1 Conference game Tuesday.

Johnny Dunfee and Michael Duke each had 12 points for the Lions (11-3, 3-0), who led 39-30 after three quarters.

Jeremiah Washington had 20 points for the Saints (5-8, 0-3), while Eli Wisdom added 14 points, 7 assists and 4 steals.

Berryville 52, Huntsville 48

Landon Chester had 14 points to lead a balanced Berryville scoring attack as the Bobcats edged Huntsville in a 4A-1 Conference game at Huntsville.

Berryville (12-2, 2-0) had an 11-9 lead after one quarter, a 24-20 halftime cushion and a 37-30 lead after three quarters.

Weston Teague and D.J. Colbert added 11 points apiece for the Bobcats, while J.D. Smith chipped in 10. Hunter Davidson had 21 for Huntsville (6-7, 1-1), followed by Mason Davidson with 12.

Pea Ridge 64, Farmington 63

Pea Ridge outscored Farmington 20-12 in the fourth quarter and slipped past the Cardinals in a 4A-1 Conference game at Farmington.

Malik Bagsby had 16 points to lead four players in double figures for the Blackhawks (4-7, 1-2), who had to come back from a 36-25 halftime deficit. Jared Brewer was next with 14 points, followed by Greydon Edwards with 13 and Michael Ericson with 12.

Mountainburg 64, Mansfield 53

Ethan Gregory poured in 29 points to lead the Dragons to the 2A-4 Conference win.

Jodin Davidson added 12 and Waylon Cluck 11 for Mountainburg (12-3, 3-1).

Life Way Christian 70, Cotter 54

Ant Potter scored 20 points to lead the Warriors to the big win.

Life Way Christian (8-12, 5-4) used a 28-point third quarter to pull away from a nine-point halftime lead.

Preston Green added 14, Sam Green 13 and Luke Melton 11 for the Warriors.

Hayden Hutson led Cotter with 18, while Hudson Adams added 13 and Colton Jones 12, all in the second half.

Clarksville 68, Heber Springs 51

Owen Ashlock had 27 points to lead a trio of Clarksville players in double figures as the Panthers claimed a 4A-4 Conference win at Heber Springs.

John Case added 16 points and Tobin Bush 12 for Clarksville, which led 26-14 at halftime and 46-34 after three quarters.

Waldron 58, Booneville 40

The Bulldogs bounced back in the tightly-contested 3A-4 with a hard-fought win over previously unbeaten Booneville.

Waldron was coming off its first league loss to Charleston. Tuesday, they led wire-to-wire.

Isaac Villarreal led the winners (12-5, 3-1) with 14 points. Three-sport star Caden Fuller added 10 and Gada Wagner chipped in with nine for the Bulldogs.

Austin Hill and Brooks Herrera led Booneville (9-1, 3-1) with 11 and seven points, respectively.

Waldron travels to Hackett Friday.

Hackett 41, Charleston 36

The Hackett Hornets snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday at the hands of the Charleston Tigers.

Brandon Scott and Brevyn Ketter finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Tigers (3-1 in league play). Ransom Merechka finished with eight for the Tigers.

Cedarville 67, Paris 39

Austin Cluck hit seven 3-pointers and Cedarville rolled over Paris Tuesday.

The Pirates' senior finished with 27 points. Teammate Austin Swaim added 22 for the winners (6-7, 3-2).

Sam Muldrow led Paris (7-5, 2-1) with 12 points. The Eagles' Jesse Wells finished with seven.

Magazine 56, JC Westside 42

Arkansas-Monticello football commit Cam Raggio scored 22 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and added six blocks in Magazine's come-from-behind win over Johnson County Westside.

The Rattlers (4-6, 2-3) spotted JCW (2-9, 1-4) a quick 6-0 lead before finishing the first quarter on a 16-0 run.

Acorn 61, Lavaca 59

Acorn junior Damian Bohlman announced himself Tuesday night in a 2A-4 showdown with Lavaca.

Bohlman poured in 28 points to power the Tigers (13-2, 5-0) to a narrow win over Lavaca, snapping the Golden Arrows' 30-game conference winning streak.

The Golden Arrows (8-6, 5-1) face Mountainburg next Tuesday.

Lead Hill 44, Omaha 31

Lead Hill held Omaha to just eight second-half points as the Tigers claimed a 1A-1 East Conference game at Lead Hill.

Lead Hill broke a 23-23 halftime deadlock and took a 32-27 lead into the fourth quarter, then outscored Omaha 12-8 over the last 8 minutes.

Cody Paul had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers, while Will Mancinelli and T.J. Catron each had 10 points.

Lead Hill 75, Jasper 49

Lead Hill jumped out to a 23-9 lead and went on to defeat Jasper in a 1A-1 East Conference game Monday night at Jasper.

Cody Paul had 18 points and was among five Tigers to score in double figures. Will Mancinelli was next with 14, followed by Dustin Turner with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Jon Fulton with 11.

Sam Parker had 26 to lead Jasper, while Warren Clark added 12.

Bergman 68, Greenland 23

Bergman shut out Greenland in the second quarter and blew away the Pirates in a 3A-1 Conference game at Greenland.

The Panthers (18-4, 4-0) already led 23-8 after one quarter, then went on a 21-0 run over the next 8 minutes for a 44-8 halftime cushion.

Asher Fultz had 27 points to lead Bergman, followed by Kaden Henson with 12.

Valley Springs 49, Elkins 35

Valley Springs outscored Elkins 28-18 in the second half and pulled away from the Elks in a 3A-1 Conference game at Valley Springs.

The Tigers (13-5, 2-1) led 15-7 after one quarter, but Elkins (5-5, 0-2) fought back and made it a 19-17 game at halftime. Valley Springs, however, went on a 15-8 run in the third quarter and pulled away.

Jordan Cape had 14 points, while Trell Trammell added 12 points and nine blocked shots. Kain Johnson led Elkins with 11 points.

Lincoln 63, West Fork 62

Dayton Davis had 32 points as Lincoln edged West Fork in 3A-1 Conference action at Lincoln.

Lincoln (7-7, 2-1) outscored West Fork 27-18 in the fourth quarter to erase a 43-35 deficit. West Fork (5-4, 1-1) had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, but Eli Howerton's 3-point shot rimmed out with 1 second remaining.

Wyett Kutz had 25 points for the Tigers, while Kole Pennington added 11.

Prairie Grove 44, Gentry 12

Prairie Grove jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 4A-1 Conference victory at home over Gentry.

Blake Gardner had 10 points and was the only player in double figures for the Tigers (6-6, 3-1), who went on an 18-3 run in the second quarter for a 29-8 halftime lead and outscored the Pioneers 12-0 in the third quarter.

Ozark Catholic 62, NWA Classical 47

The Griffons jumped to a 35-20 halftime lead and cruised to the win.

Ashton Efird and Perrin Lunsford led Ozark Catholic (17-5, 4-1) with 15 points each. Sandeep Dhillon led NWA Classical (9-8, 4-3) with 11.

Girls Basketball

Pea Ridge 58, Farmington 57

Blakelee Winn hit a free throw with 7 seconds remaining as Pea Ridge slipped past Farmington and remained unbeaten in 4A-1 Conference play.

Winn missed the second free throw, and Farmington called timeout with 2 seconds remaining. Carson Dillard then missed a halfcourt shot and allowed Pea Ridge to pull off the win.

Bella Cates scored all of her points in the first half to lead Pea Ridge (13-2, 4-0), while Winn was a close second with 14. Tori Kersey led Farmington (9-4, 1-2) with 40 points.

Mansfield 55, Mountainburg 50

Danielle Lillie led a balanced attack with 15 points to help the Lady Tigers earn the 2A-4 Conference victory.

Makayla Strutton chipped in 12, while Skylynn Harris and Chloe Creekmore added eight each for the Lady Tigers (12-3, 6-0).

Annie Beasley led Mountainburg with 16, while Haley Reed added 10.

Cotter 50, Life Way Christian 38

Cotter jumped to a 28-15 halftime lead and went on to the win.

Kate Cheek led a balanced attack with 11 points for Cotter. Abby Moseley led all scorers with 28 points for Life Way Christian (10-6, 2-3).

Jasper 42, Mulberry 29

Halle Emerson scored 10 points to lead Jasper to the nonconference win Tuesday night against Mulberry.

Brooklyn Flud added 9 points for Jasper (12-8). Ashtyn Conley led Mulberry with 10 points.

St. Paul 65, New School 23

Emily Burnett scored 22 points as St. Paul kept its unbeaten season intact Tuesday night.

Nolva Cousins added 16 points for the Lady Saints (7-0, 3-0).

Booneville 49, Waldron 11

The LadyCats broke a 40-year-old record Tuesday by holding Waldron to just 11 points in a conference blowout of Waldron.

Haven Sanchez led Booneville (7-4, 3-2) with 14 points. Joleigh Tate and Brooke Turner added six points apiece. Leigh Swint had four points, seven assists and six steals for the winners.

Charleston 42, Hackett 20

Rylee Ross scored 14 points to power Charleston (5-4, 3-1) to a win over winless Hackett Tuesday.

Gracie Koch and Addison Newhart added nine each, and Brooke Groen finished with seven.

Cedarville 56, Paris 44

First-year Cedarville girls coach Andrew Tencleve saw his Lady Pirates roll past Paris behind balanced team scoring.

Chloe Morrow and Katie McBroom each had 15 and Anna Hightower had 13 for Cedarville (10-2, 3-1).

Jadyn Hart poured in 25 for the Lady Eagles (7-7, 2-4). Brailey Forst had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Magazine 38, JC Westside 28

Kylie Robinson scored 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Magazine ended the game with an 8-0 run during a 2A-4 win over Johnson County Westside.

Kiara Vasquez added 14 points and eight boards for the Lady Rattlers (6-5, 3-2), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Jordyn Krigbaum had five points and Carlee Parrish added six rebounds.

Grace Pelfrey led JCW (1-9, 1-3) with 15 points.

Lamar 61, Perryville 27

Amber Brown had 14 points to lead the balanced Lamar Lady Warriors to a big win over Perryville in 3A-5 play.

The Warriors (8-2, 2-1) face Atkins (12-4, 5-0) in a key showdown today.

Britlyn Kendall and Karley Williams finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively, to pace the winners.

Prairie Grove 35, Gentry 27

Trinity Dobbs had 17 points to lead Prairie Grove past Gentry in a 4A-1 Conference game at Prairie Grove.

The Lady Tigers (6-7, 1-3) led by a slim 12-10 halftime margin and 22-19 after three quarters before outscoring Gentry 13-8 in the fourth quarter.

Valley Springs 51, Elkins 31

Valley Springs outscored Elkins 28-11 over the second and third quarters and went on to earn a 3A-1 Conference win at Valley Springs.

Valley Springs (14-5, 2-1) outscored Elkins (6-3, 1-2) 14-6 in the second quarter and turned a one-point lead into a 26-17 halftime cushion. The Lady Tigers then went on a 14-5 run in the third quarter and made it a 40-22 cushion.

Cayley Patrick had 12 points and 4 assists in a balanced Valley Springs offensive attack. Maura Moore added 10 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, while Haylie Fry chipped in 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Tiara Jackson led Elkins with 13 points and 6 rebounds.

West Fork 51, Lincoln 31

Zoe Erickson had 12 points as West Fork jumped out to an early 19-8 lead and cruised to a 3A-1 Conference win at Lincoln.

The Lady Tigers (4-4, 2-1) led 29-14 at halftime and 42-27 after three quarters.

Emma Neyman and Lilly Hauser each scored nine points for West Fork.

Ozark Catholic 54, NWA Classical 26

The Lady Griffons improved to 9-8 on the season with the big win

Clara Mariscotti led Ozark Catholic with 12 points, while Gabbi Dickinson added 10. Annaliese Morales led NWA Classical with 12.

Bowling

Springdale Bowling Center

High Scores Week Ending Jan. 3

MONDAY NITE LADIES -- Split Happens: Jamie Lawerence 179; Bowling Angels: Linda Papczynski 185-193 (512).

TUESDAY NIGHT GO GETTERS -- Grab Your Balls: Christina Sparks 178-188 (525).

YOUTH JUNIOR -- We Don't Know: Weston Penny 197-146-148; Shut Up & Roll: Lily Lawrence 105-108-92, Gabby Trobaugh 134-132-126; 10 Pins: Dakota Reed 167-139-126; Disspare: Daniel Eddy 101-86-80.

YOUTH BANTAM/PREP -- The Warriors: Mayson Lawerence 58-59-68, Tommy Taylor 105-93-150; Big Cats: Benny Anderson 67-69-56, Theron Cotten 89-111-119; Banana Splits: Rose Stewart 78-78-103, Kaiden Stewart 101-104-111.

High Scores Week Ending Jan. 9

MONDAY NITE LADIES -- Bowling Angels: Linda Papczynski 191; Split Happens: Carla Kidwell 187, Jamie Lawerence 199.

TUESDAY NIGHT GO GETTERS -- Grab Your Balls: Stephanie Yeakley 176; Johnson Truck & Trailer: Marla King 186.

THURSDAY NITE USBC -- Manure Happens: Dan Daily 221-214, Randy Foglesong 205; I Don't Give A : Billy Upton 208, JP Robinson 226 (603); Strike Train: Tyler Burson 206, Sandy Burson 201, Eddie Sparks 257-255 (704); Down & Dirty: Jason West 231; Blue Heaven Farm: Joe Dunn 222; Triple X Crew: Frank Douglas 206-208-230 (644), Brad Turnbull 210-200 (601); HOLOF: Eric Kienholz 215-247-204 (666), Danny Forkner 200-203; Saucey: Daniel Menh 201, Jacky Luong 221; Whatever: Mike Taylor 214-286-226 (726), Matt Taylor 219; Thunderstruck: Dylan Framstad 220-201, Cory Sullivan 238-221 (640), Josh Brady 212-204-257 (673); Spare Parts: Bobby Bounds 248 (640), Scott Lister 216; Splits Happens: Ron Fackelman 224; It Is What It Is: Mary Alice Granata 180, Brett Granata 239-235 (646); The Best Team: John Bright 200-258-217 (675); Poor Joe: Linda Papczynski 210 (526), Jerry Eagle 212; Pin Reapers: Isaac Eddy 212, Coy England 223.