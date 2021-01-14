State to develop application process for school districts to offer digital learning

Eric DiVito gives breathing instructions as he teaches a remote music class at the Osborn School in Rye, N.Y., in this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo. (AP / Mary Altaffer )

The use of online, remote instruction that has become fairly widespread in this covid-19 pandemic school year is here to stay — but with guidance and parameters, state education leaders proposed Thursday.

In response, the Arkansas Board of Education authorized staff at the state’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education to establish an application process for use by school districts that want to offer the parents and students in their districts a digital learning option.

Deputy Education Commissioner Ivy Pfeffer said digital instruction and learning are the future of education. Digital learning covers virtual classrooms, as well as blended learning that includes classroom time and online coursework.

“It’s an opportunity for districts to be able to expand on what they are doing now,” Pfeffer said about the application process. “I do think this is the best way to move forward to meet the needs of students.”

Interested school districts must submit their digital learning option applications by May 1 for implementation in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

The application process would require a district to receive from the state Education Board waivers of state rules and laws that apply to traditional schools but would hinder a digital learning option. Such waivers of state education rules and laws are allowed by state law, Act 1240 of 2015, on a case-by-case basis.

The district programs would not constitute new schools within a district, but would instead be part of existing schools.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.