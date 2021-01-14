Super Quiz: Table Ends

A part of a plant used as food -- for example, a potato.
A building where horses or farm animals are kept.
Capable of being carried or moved about.
Feeling physically relaxed, without pain or unpleasant feelings.
Any liquid suitable for drinking.
A British police officer.
Something that is certain to happen.
Fair and reasonable because everyone is treated in the same way.
Showing sympathy, understanding and generosity.
ANSWERS
Vegetable
Stable
Portable
Comfortable
Potable
Constable
Inevitable
Equitable
Charitable
