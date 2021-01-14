MUSIC MADNESS: Ten Penny Gypsy duo picks winery for afternoon concert

The duo known as Ten Penny Gypsy, Laura Lynn Danley and Justin Patterson, play Saturday at River Bottom Winery in Roland. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/MetroWestMedia)

Ten Penny Gypsy, will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. Admission is free.

The duo — Justin Patterson and Laura Lynn Danley — got together in 2017 after years spent writing and performing solo. Ten Penny Gypsy quickly became an Arkansas favorite, with their self-titled album of 2018 nominated for album of the year at the Arkansas Country Music Awards.

Nominations for Americana artist of the year and vocal group of the year followed in 2018 and 2019. "Fugitive Heart," a collection of original songs produced by renowned multi-instrumentalist Anthony Crawford came out in 2020. The album prominently features the talents of 2020 Arkansas CMA nominee Buddy Case (guitarist of the year).

The album was recorded at Crawford's studio in Loxley, Ala., with themes influenced by the hardships of 2020.

On the band's website, tenpennygypsy.com, Patterson says: "I don't think it's coincidence that these songs came together at this time to form such a poignant collection. There's no doubt they belong in 2020, considering how far apart people currently feel from everything and everybody. The distances grew so fast, it was a difficult surprise for many to process."

Patterson wrote seven songs on the album.

◼️ DJ Kramer will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, DJ G-Force will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday and DJ Box will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday at Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free.

CONWAY

Dandelion Heart will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is free.

◼️ Ginger Biscuit will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19, Conway.

HOT SPRINGS

Raising Grey will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. Admission is free.

◼️ Christine DeMeo will perform for a "ladies' night" show at 7 p.m. today at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Reverend Blues Revival will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. Admission is free.

STAY TUNED

Legendary New Orleans rock band The Radiators will perform three reunion shows live from Tipitina's in New Orleans at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Cost to access each night's show on nugs.net is $34.95; $89.99 for all three.

Fans can see which songs will be performed on which night, and choose to pay 99 cents per song if they so choose.

The band, which formed in 1978, was active until 2011, when it announced that after 33 years and more than 4,500 live shows and a dozen albums, the band was calling it quits, although there were still three-day runs at Tipitina's in January and occasional appearances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in April or May.

Members (and founders) of the band are Ed Volker on keyboards and vocals, Dave Malone on guitar and vocals, Camile Baudoin on guitar, Reggie Scanlan on bass and Frank Bua on drums and percussion.

◼️ Betty Soo will perform at 7 p.m. today as part of "Sound From Asian America" in an event hosted by the Asian American Resource Center in Austin, Texas. The free event will be livestreamed on the Asian American Resource Center's Facebook and City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department YouTube accounts.

Soo, who was raised outside Houston by first-generation Korean immigrant parents, "may well have the most gorgeous voice in Texas ... if not in all contemporary folk — its purity and strength can be downright devastating," says Acoustic Guitar Magazine.

◼️ Singer-songwriter Allison Moorer will perform "Soul Soothing Sunday Songs" at 11 a.m. Sunday in a free streaming show on Facebook.

◼️ Bonnie Whitmore will be featured on "Sundays With Mary" at 2 p.m. Sunday on Facebook or YouTube. Mary Gauthier hosts the show.

◼️ Bill Jagitsch, also known as Bluesboy Jag, continues his weekly livestream on Facebook at 8 p.m. Sunday.

BAND BATTLE CONTINUES

Down in El Dorado, plans have been announced for the second annual Mad Battle on Feb. 20, when seven bands will compete for a $2,500 grand prize. Bands include Crutchfield, deFrance, Fox Eating Foxes, Jasper Wilderness and Jimmy Lewis & 8 Second Ride. There will be two more "wild card" bands added, and here's the scoop on that: The two will be chosen by a fan-based vote via Facebook. Fans can begin voting for a favorite band's video beginning Monday on the Murphy Arts District's Facebook page.

Votes will be counted by the amount of "likes" or "loves" per video. The top two videos will be announced Monday and those two bands will join the announced five bands Feb. 20. For more information on "wild card" bands, visit the Mad Battle video album via Facebook.