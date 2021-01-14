Ward driver faces drug, gun counts

Jacksonville police arrested Samantha Sanders, 31, of Ward on drug charges during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to an arrest report.

When asked for her licence, registration and proof of insurance, Sanders opened the glove box revealing a firearm, the report said.

Sanders was confirmed to have warrants out for her arrest, and a search of a vehicle found methamphetamine, baggies, an empty syringe and the .22-caliber revolver, according to the report.

She was taken to the Pulaski County jail where her bond was set at $2,500. She is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of firearms by certain persons and two felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Max Morden, 21, of Sherwood, was arrested by Sherwood police on drug charges during a traffic stop Tuesday evening, according to an arrest report.

The report said an officer observed Morden's vehicle speeding 20 mph over the limit on Arkansas 107 and not using his turn signal. The officer stopped the vehicle at 5:41 p.m., and smelled and saw marijuana inside, the report said.

A search found alprozolam and hydrocodone, according to the report.

Morden was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony possession of alprozolam with purpose, felony possession of hydrocodone with purpose, misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose, and misdemeanor careless and prohibited driving.