Wednesday's high school basketball scores

Wednesday's scores
Boys
6A-West
Springdale Har-Ber 46, Springdale 41
4A-8
Crossett 73, Star City 63
Magnolia 60, Warren 27
Nonconference
Marvell 91, Helena-West Helena 61
Girls
6A-West
Springdale Har-Ber 77, Springdale 33
5A-EAST
Greene County Tech 47, Searcy 34
4A-3
Southside Batesville 61, Jonesboro WS 50
4A-8
Star City 54, Crossett 26
3A-3
Osceola 40, Manila 38
2A-5
Conway Christian 64, Marshall 40
Nonconference
Helena-West Helena 67, Marvell 19
