Wednesday's high school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:27 a.m.

Wednesday's scores

Boys

6A-West

Springdale Har-Ber 46, Springdale 41

4A-8

Crossett 73, Star City 63

Magnolia 60, Warren 27

Nonconference

Marvell 91, Helena-West Helena 61

Girls

6A-West

Springdale Har-Ber 77, Springdale 33

5A-EAST

Greene County Tech 47, Searcy 34

4A-3

Southside Batesville 61, Jonesboro WS 50

4A-8

Star City 54, Crossett 26

3A-3

Osceola 40, Manila 38

2A-5

Conway Christian 64, Marshall 40

Nonconference

Helena-West Helena 67, Marvell 19

