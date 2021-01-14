Weekend lane closures set in Pulaski, Benton counties, officials say

Improvements to the Arkansas River bridge on Interstate 430 will result in temporary lane closures in Pulaski County over the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The outside northbound lanes between Arkansas 10 (Cantrell Road) to the south and Arkansas 100 (Crystal Hill Road) to the north will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Transportation Department officials said. The closures will allow crews to pave the outside shoulder of the road.

In Benton County, utility work on Interstate 49 will require weekend lane closures, officials said.

The inside lanes of both north and southbound I-49 between Whitaker Parkway and West Pleasant Grove interchanges will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Transportation Department news release.

Traffic will be controlled in both areas by traffic barrels and signs. Officials advise drivers to use caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.