Where to find local produce, products during the winter in Central Arkansas

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons - 8/3/19 - Paula Lee, a weekly shopper at Me and McGee Market looks for the perfect tomato at the market in North Little Rock on Saturday August 3rd 2019

Though farmer’s markets tend not to operate during winter months, fresh produce and local goods can still be found — if shoppers know where to look.

The Bramble Market

The Bramble Market offers fresh produce and locally made goods. Food trucks are often on site.

9325 Ferndale Cut Off Road, Little Rock.

https://www.thebramblemarket.com/

https://www.facebook.com/the.bramble.market/

(501) 350-7430

The Nurserie

The Nurserie is an aquaponics farm, garden center and market.

7901 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock.

https://www.thenurserie.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thenurserie/

(501) 438-0808

Arkansas Local Food Network Online Farmers Market

This online marketplace allows customers to order food from local farmers and businesses.

Order pickup 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock or 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 20900 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock.

https://littlerock.localfoodmarketplace.com/

(501) 396-9952

Faremarket

Arkansas fruits, vegetables, meats and other products are available for delivery on this online market that serves the Little Rock area. Same-day delivery is available.

https://www.faremarketlr.com/

https://www.facebook.com/faremarketlr/

(501) 353-2767

The Farm Stand by Bell Urban Farm

Bell Urban Farm has opened a local goods grocery store that carries its own produce as well as other Arkansas-made food and products.

2011 Tyler St., Conway.

https://www.bellurbanfarm.com/

https://www.facebook.com/BellUrbanFarm

(501) 504-6996

Urbana Farmstead

Though the physical market won’t reopen until March, Urbana Farmstead still has an online shopping option.

https://www.urbanafarmstead.net/

https://www.facebook.com/UrbanaFarm/

(501) 366-9817

Me and McGee Market

Opening back up Feb. 5, Me and McGee Market offers Arkansas-made products and food.

10409 U.S. 70, North Little Rock.

https://meandmcgeemarket.com/

https://www.facebook.com/MeAndMcgeeMarket/

(501) 355-6222