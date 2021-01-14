Wildcats hit stride against Lions

Four Watson Chapel boys basketball players each scored in double figures, and one of them had quite the night rebounding the ball.

Antwon Emsweller totaled 17 rebounds to go with 17 points, helping the Wildcats earn a 59-39 win at Hamburg on Tuesday night. The victory was the second in a row for the Wildcats (4-5, 3-2 in Conference 4A-8).

Khamani Cooper scored 19 points to lead Watson Chapel. Kamron Wilkins added 11 and Jaylon Ento had 10 in the victory.

A technical foul was assessed to Chapel at the start of the game because a player's name was not entered in the scorebook, coach Marcus Adams said. The Wildcats, however, took a 14-12 lead through one quarter and picked up their defense in the second quarter, outscoring the Lions 20-4.

Chapel visits Warren on Friday.

Sheridan 77, White Hall 68

In Sheridan, the Yellowjackets (8-3, 1-1 in 5A-South Conference) withstood a 26-point performance from White Hall's Tavin Dunlap and 15-point, 11-rebound game by Alex Molina.

The Bulldogs will host Hot Springs Lakeside on Friday.

CAC 49, Dollarway 30

At Dollarway, the host Cardinals were held without a double-figure scorer, and the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs held onto second place in Conference 3A-6 with a 19-point victory.

Prince Okojie scored nine points, and Trace Suggs and Omarion Watson each added five for the Cardinals (3-6, 2-3 in 3A-6), who have dropped three of their last four. They will face LISA Academy West on Friday in Little Rock.

CAC improved to 6-4 and 4-1 in 3A-6, its lone conference loss coming to Helena-West Helena Central.

Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff's game against El Dorado was postponed due to covid-19 issues.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 45, Hamburg 31

At Hamburg, DaNasia Massey scored all 12 of her points on three-point baskets, and Abriunna Dendy came close to a double-double in leading the Wildcats (5-8, 3-2 in 4A-8) to a wire-to-wire win over the Lions (1-6, 0-3).

Dendy finished with 10 points, pulled down eight rebounds and totaled three assists. Tatyana Barbee also had three assists.

Chapel broke open a 19-15 halftime lead with a 13-5 third quarter.

The Wildcats will visit Warren on Friday before a battle with perennial power Star City at home on Jan. 19.

Sheridan 77,

White Hall 46

At Sheridan, the Yellowjackets renewed their U.S. 270 rivalry against the Bulldogs with a 31-point victory.

Sheridan improved to 5-4 and 2-1 in the 5A-South Conference with the win, according Scorebook Live. White Hall fell to 4-5 and 0-1.

Next for White Hall is a home game against Hot Springs Lakeside on Friday.

CAC 78, Dollarway 14

At Dollarway, CAC (8-0, 5-0 in Conference 3A-6) remained undefeated in convincing fashion.

Dollarway fell to 3-6 and 2-3 with the loss and will take on LISA Academy West in Little Rock on Friday.

Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff's game against El Dorado was postponed due to covid-19 issues.