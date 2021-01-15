ASU women's basketball capsule

ASU women at Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La.

RECORDS ASU 7-1, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 2-6, 0-2

SERIES ASU leads 29-16

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3; KNEA-AM, 970, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr10.44.0

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr8.95.6

G Mya Love, 5-8, So.5.03.5

G Jada Stinson, 5-8, R-Jr11.94.0

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr8.14.8

COACH Matt Daniel (18-20 in two seasons at ASU)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kierra Brimzy, 5-9, R-Jr14.73.1

G Gara Beth Self, 5-8, So6.02.5

G/F Whitney Goins, 6-0, Sr.4.02.9

F Kierra Crockett, 6-0, Sr5.49.8

C Diamond Brooks, 6-2, Sr6.34.6

COACH Brooks Donald-Williams (5-32 in two seasons at Louisiana-Monroe)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUULM

79.3Points for53.3

55.1Points against66.4

+10.5Rebound margin+4.0

+4.3Turnover margin-8.5

45.4FG pct.33.9

28.43-pt pct.21.7

63.3FT pct.61.8

CHALK TALK ASU's Morgan Wallace (5.6 rebounds per game) enters the weekend 12 rebounds away from reaching 500 for her career with the Red Wolves. ... The Warhawks sit behind only ASU in the Sun Belt Conference in three-point defense, holding opponents to 24.7% shooting from deep ... The Red Wolves have forced 16 or more turnovers in all eight games this season. ... Louisiana-Monroe's Kierra Crockett pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds in the Warhawks' last game, a 61-36 loss to Texas-Arlington.

-- Eli Lederman