Dungee on defense: Senior helps Arkansas hold off Florida

Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee (33) reaches to score past Florida forward Jordyn Merritt, right, and guard Kiara Smith (1) during the first half of Thursday's game in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. - Photo by Andy Shupe of NWA Democrat-Gazette

FAYETTEVILLE — Chelsea Dungee poured in a team-high 33 points, but she came up with a big defensive play late, too, helping No. 17 Arkansas hold on for an 84-80 SEC victory over Florida on Thursday night in Walton Arena.

With the Razorbacks leading 80-74, Dungee poked the ball away from Florida’s Lavender Briggs then drew a foul with 17 seconds left. The 5-11 senior then walked to the other end and made both free throws to push the lead to eight and finally put the game away.

Dungee and Amber Ramirez double-teamed Briggs, who finished with a game-high 41 points, just like they wanted, Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said.

“I thought that was a big play by Amber and Chelsea together,” Neighbors said. “Briggs is obviously a heck of a player. You know it was going to her, and if it forced her to throw it to somebody else and [if] that kid hit a big one, OK, so be it.”

Dungee, who topped 30 points for the 10th time in her career and second time this season, came up with big plays throughout to help Arkansas snap a two-game losing skid, but it’s a role she’s accepted, Neighbors said.

“It’s not easy being the player we throw it to a bunch when we need a bucket and have to deliver time and time again,” Neighbors said. “She’s done that repeatedly. She’s improved her defense. … She’s gonna leave a legacy here obviously in the record books but also in how she’s been able to raise our team profile.”

Dungee said the Razorbacks just kept pushing each time Florida came charging back.

“I think that’s the identity of our team,” Dungee said. “We came back from 16-point deficits in the fourth quarter. I think that’s just our team identity is to just keep fighting and keep pushing.”

The Razorbacks (11-4, 1-3 SEC) never trailed after the first three minutes. Briggs made the first of six three-pointers for the first points of the game, but Arkansas answered with an 11-0 spurt and never trailed again

Florida (7-6, 0-5) used a 10-0 run to get within 64-60 late in the third quarter. Dungee responded with five consecutive points to push the lead back to nine. and the Gators would get no closer than the final score.

Dungee led four Razorbacks in double figures and an Arkansas parade to the free-throw line. Arkansas hit 24 of 27 free throws as a team, but Dungee was responsible for 17 of 17 by herself. Destiny Slocum added 17 points. Ramirez, who missed Sunday’s game against Texas A&M on Sunday because of a concussion, chipped in 12, while Makayla Daniels added 11.

Taylah Thomas also had nine points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Razorbacks.

Briggs, a 6-1 sophomore, helped keep the Gators within striking distance, scoring 16 of her points in the fourth quarter. Kiara Smth added 21.

Arkansas hits the road to take on No. 5 South Carolina on Monday. The matchup is scheduled to air on ESPN2 and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Central.