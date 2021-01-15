FYI: Weekend events

"Attention To Tension" — Fiber art by Suzanne Schreckhise, through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Friday

Virtual Architecture Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright's Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ice Skating Rink -- Open 5-8 p.m. Thursday through Monday, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Curling also available. Skates for rent. 855-725-5720 or www.crescent-hotel.com.

Virtual Art by the Glass -- DIY Printmaking with local artist Kasey Ramirez, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Half-Life of Marie Curie" -- Extended through Sunday, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville via on-demand streaming. $20. theatre2.org.

Saturday

Ositos Bilingües -- Spanish/English Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Saturday -- Paint a painting in the style of folk artist Essie Ward with education specialist Kimberly Hosey, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale via Facebook. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Virtual Workshop in a Box -- Constellation Watercolors with Tram Colwin, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. $45-$55. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fiction Addiction Virtual Book Club -- "The Old Drift" by Namwali Serpell, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA -- Randall Shreve One-Man Band, 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Sunday

Sunday Reset -- Consciousness and Personal Power virtual meditation with Sunny Lane, 10 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville via Facebook or YouTube. Free. themomentary.org.

