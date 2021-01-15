U.S. 165 blocked in Lonoke County following crash

U.S. Highway 165 is blocked following a tractor trailer accident late Friday morning, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials. ( Thomas Metthe)
U.S. 165 in Lonoke County is blocked as a result of a tractor-trailer crash late Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The wreck was reported approximately one and a half miles northwest of Arkansas 386, according to ARDOT officials. All lanes were impacted as of 10:12 a.m., according to a traffic map.
A medical helicopter is being dispatched, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.