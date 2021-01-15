Hondurans walk toward the border

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — About 200 Honduran migrants resumed walking up a highway toward the border with Guatemala early Thursday, a day before a migrant caravan was scheduled to depart the city of San Pedro Sula.

The group set out Wednesday but paused at night before reaching some 75 police officers, dressed in riot gear, who waited along the highway on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula.

One officer said the intention was to stop the migrants from violating a curfew, check their documents and make sure they weren’t traveling with children that were not their own.

But the migrants faced the additional challenge of governments that agreed earlier this week to enforce immigration laws at their borders.