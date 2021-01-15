Hospital's site taking names for covid shots

FILE - In this Monday, May 25, 2020 file photo, a vile of a covid-19 vaccine candidate on a shelf during testing at the Chula Vaccine Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. ( AP/Sakchai Lalit )

Jefferson Regional Medical Center is compiling a waiting list of people who would like to receive the covid-19 vaccine.

Following the guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health, the hospital anticipates being able to vaccinate people 70 and older, those 55 and older who have underlying health issues, and essential workers around the first of February.

Eligible people can sign up now on the hospital's website.

When the vaccine is available, those registered will be contacted.

Log in to www.jrmc.org, go to the top of the home page, and select www.jrmc.org/covid19. The second line of text will read: "To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, click HERE."