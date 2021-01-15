How About A Listen? The Wendy Love Edge Show

The Wendy Love Edge Show has extended its fourth season with 13 new themed episodes beginning Jan. 19 with “Celebrating the Weird.” Find the show on YouTube, cannalink24.com, and wherever podcasts are streaming. Youtube: youtube.com/c/TheWendyLoveEdgeShowwithTopherKogen/videos Podcasting: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wendy-love-edge-show-with-topher-kogen/id1462587086 Cannalink24: cannalink24.com/groups/40 (Courtesy Photo/Logo by Ameerah Sanders)

Did you know we have a plethora of funny, educational, captivating and insightful podcasts produced and hosted by the deep well of talent cultivated in our own Northwest Arkansas? In this series, we'll be highlighting some of these local offerings, so whether you're looking for a new favorite listen, want to support local creators, or just love podcasts, keep an eye (or an ear) out for something that may tickle your fancy.

"The Wendy Love Edge Show is a fun, jam-packed variety show, where not only is cannabis celebrated, but legitimized," explains co-host and the show's namesake. Episodes often feature a musical guest, a health guest and a Green Zone (plant medicine guest). "Also, we display the connection between health, plant medicine, art, music and community to achieve wellness."

Hosted by: Wendy Love Edge and Topher Kogen

Airs: Produced at FPTV and then aired on all podcasting formats, and on KPSQ radio in Fayetteville. Also found on YouTube, wjae420.com, and new cannabis social media platform, cannalink24.com.

Q. What gap in the world of audio did you want your program to fill?

A. We did not see any variety shows that included cannabis and plant medicine in a positive, educational and entertaining way.

Q. Who would be a dream guest, or dream topic to discuss, for an upcoming episode?

A. Kogen: Always Beyonce.

Love Edge: I am always starstruck by the accomplished, knowledgeable guests we have in the health segment and the Green Zone. For the Green Zone, my dream guest would be Dr. Raphael Mechoulam, who discovered THC and so much more. I'm working on it. People sometimes ask me how I booked a particular guest for the show if they have a little more recognition, or are supremely talented like many of our guests are. I'll tell you how: I ask them!

Q. What about your program are you most proud of?

A. Kogen: We are very proud of the bottomless energy and community that this show has unveiled around the world. I have met brilliantly talented and immensely intelligent people through this show. There is never a dull moment recording or re-watching.

Love Edge: We are also incredibly honored to feature Arkansas healers, musicians, cannabis businesses, physicians, activists and those affected by the drug war, in addition to our national guests. Northwest Arkansas has such a wealth of talented people who we are proud to feature.

