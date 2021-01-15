Infections forcing schools' changes

Students in the Bentonville School District work on laptop computers that they took home from school in this March 2020 courtesy photo taken during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. (Submitted photo)

Shifts to virtual instruction at public schools continued this week in response to the pandemic, and one of the larger districts in the state announced Thursday a plan to reduce class sizes by 50% in its high schools.

Statewide, active covid-19 cases in public school districts as of Thursday increased to 3,425, up from 3,280 on Monday, according to a state Department of Health report.

Compared with two months earlier, active cases at public schools have increased by about 84%, with some districts taking action in what is their second week of classes after the winter break.

The Bentonville district on Thursday announced a temporary change to the format of its high schools after what a district official said has been an increase in coronavirus cases and related close contacts.

Beginning Tuesday, students going in-person at Bentonville and Bentonville West high schools will shift to attending two days per week and having virtual instruction the rest of the week.

"This should help us reduce our [probable close contacts]. It should help us reduce the next wave of infections" after an increase in cases and exposures, said Jennifer Morrow, executive director of secondary education for the district.

Close contacts require at least a week in quarantine, according to health guidelines. The Health Department listed the district as having 163 active covid-19 cases. But the district on its website reported lower totals, listing 16 current cases among its more than 18,000 students and three current cases among staff members.

Along with the current cases, the Northwest Arkansas school district on its website counted 934 students in isolation or quarantine.

"It creates a situation where you have so many unavailable to come daily for their instruction," Morrow said.

The change will be reevaluated every 10 days, according to an email sent Thursday to parents and students.

Next week includes a Monday holiday, but typically students whose last names start with A through K will go in-person Mondays and Tuesdays. Similarly, students whose last names start with L through Z will attend Wednesdays and Thursdays.

While next week students will attend either Tuesday and Wednesday or Thursday and Friday, the plan is for Fridays to generally be scheduled as virtual days for all students.









Also on Thursday, the Little Rock School District announced that its Mabelvale Elementary would provide virtual instruction today after three new positive cases among students had been identified. In addition, the district announced seven new positive cases involving either students or staff members at other district schools.

Among smaller school districts taking action earlier in the week, the Dermott district in southeast Arkansas on Tuesday announced three days of virtual instruction after a staff member tested positive.

"I know the burden this is on families and this is not our intention. We are concerned about our students, our staff, our community, and the people that make our community," Superintendent Kristi Ridgell wrote in a letter to parents and guardians.

The Fordyce School District in south-central Arkansas on Tuesday announced a shift to virtual instruction through Jan. 25.

"As of now, we have 15 faculty/staff either sick or quarantined. Many of our teachers work in other capacities such as driving buses, etc. Fifteen faculty/staff out makes it just about impossible to effectively conduct face-to-face instruction," Superintendent Judy Hubbell wrote in a letter addressed to "Redbug Nation."

Hubbell also noted that 128 students were absent Tuesday, either sick or quarantined. Based on state data, that total represents about 17% of all students in the district.

Teachers and staff members become eligible to receive the covid-19 vaccine Monday, and the vaccinations may affect instruction.

Students in the Trumann School District will have virtual or "blended" learning next Thursday and Friday "to allow teachers/staff to participate in the Covid Vaccine Onsite Clinic," according to a post on social media by the district Wednesday. The message from the district explained that school would be open on those days to students seeking on-site support.

The state Health Department report listed six public school districts with more than 90 active covid-19 cases among students and staff members. The Springdale district topped the list with 193 active cases, followed by Bentonville with 163.

The Rogers School District was listed as having 157 active cases, then the Little Rock district with 121 cases, Fort Smith with 116 cases and Conway with 91.

A separate report examining the spread of the virus among residents within school district boundaries found elevated levels compared with recent weeks -- or any other time in the pandemic.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported Thursday that 201 school districts -- more than 80% of all districts -- as of Monday had seen 50 or more new coronavirus infections per 10,000 residents over the previous 14 days.

A week earlier, the center had reported 179 districts having such elevated levels of new infections.

"We are seeing the impact of the holidays on communities across the state. Fifty-four school districts now have more than 1% of their population newly infected in the past 14 days, putting pressure on our schools and healthcare system," Dr. Joe Thompson, the center's president and CEO, said in a statement.

Thompson urged Arkansans to "get the shot when your turn comes" and to follow safety protocols like wearing face coverings and keeping 6 feet away from people not in the same household.

Data from the state Health Department also listed an increase in active cases at colleges and universities, several of which began classes this week. The Health Department report listed 731 active cases at colleges as of Thursday, up from 598 listed in Monday's report.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville topped all colleges with 163 active cases, followed by the University of Central Arkansas with 68 and Arkansas Tech University in Russellville with 47 active cases.