State Capitol briefs

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

Legislature is off today and Monday

The Legislature returns to work Tuesday after taking today and Monday off.

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In the early weeks of the session, at least one chamber typically takes off on Fridays. The Legislature will be out Wednesday, when Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

-- Democrat-Gazette staff

Most of education virus request OK'd

The Joint Budget Committee on Thursday signed off on most of the state Department of Education's request for $558 million in spending authority for additional federal coronavirus Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.

The committee decided to grant $502 million, or 90%, of the request to spend money received under the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

The panel declined to act on the department's request for $36.4 million in spending authority for additional Governor's Emergency Education Relief Funds.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/115session/]

"No one wants to hold up the funds here ... but we also want to make sure we understand how those funds are going to be utilized," said the committee co-chairman, Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy.

A handful of lawmakers had raised concerns about reports of some school districts lacking funds for personal protective equipment and some school employees being forced to use their personal leave for covid-19-related illnesses and/or quarantines.

Greg Rogers, an assistant commissioner of fiscal and administrative services at the Education Department, told lawmakers that 90% of the federal emergency funds are required to be distributed to school districts based on their Title I allocations.

The focus areas for the funds are food security, continuing operations, personal protective equipment, technology and facility issues such as heating and air conditioning and ventilation, he said.

"We are analyzing needs and opportunities for the best utilization of the 10% state set-aside funds," Department of Education spokeswoman Kim Mundell said afterward.

"Because education has been fully funded in Arkansas, we do not have to rush to fill an emergency need, but rather we have the obligation to thoughtfully look at data to make the best decisions for use of the additional federal funds," she said in a written statement. "The impacts of COVID-19 are not going to be erased in one academic year; therefore, we are looking beyond short-term, temporary measures and planning for supports that will have a long-term solution."

-- Michael R. Wickline

Resolution honors religious freedom

House lawmakers voted Thursday to proclaim Jan. 14, 2020, a "Religious Freedom Day."

House Concurrent Resolution 1005, sponsored by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, honors "the anniversary of the enactment of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, and affirm that religious freedom is a fundamental human right."

Speaking for the resolution, Bentley invoked the idea of religious freedom to attack hate-crimes legislation that has been sought by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The hate-crimes bill would add stiffer penalties to criminals who select their victims based on their race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or other characteristics. Bentley, who like other conservative Republicans have spoken out against the bill's protections for LGBT people, said it "will be used to bludgeon our rights to our First Amendment."

The religious freedom proclamation itself did not mention the hate-crimes bill.

The resolution passed the House on a voice vote, with a few members voicing their opposition.

-- John Moritz

Senate approves appropriation bill

The Arkansas Senate on Thursday voted to send the governor the general appropriation for the expenses of the judicial and legislative branches of government.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve House Bill 1085. The bill includes $400,000 for trial judges' expenses; $368,000 for the House of Representatives' interim expense reimbursements; $200,000 for senators' interim expense reimbursements; $350,000 for special and recalled circuit judges; and $45,000 for district judges' travel expense reimbursements.

Under the Arkansas Constitution, the general appropriation bill is the first appropriation that the General Assembly must approve before approving other appropriation bills.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill on donation of jury pay advances

The House Judiciary Committee advanced legislation on Thursday that would allow jurors to donate the compensation they receive from the state to certain legal charities.

Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, the sponsor of House Bill 1058 and committee chairwoman, said charities eligible for the program would provide counseling, resources for veterans and neglected children, domestic violence shelters and legal education.

"It's totally voluntary," Dalby said. "The Administrative Office of the Courts has worked on this bill, and they will be compiling a list of statewide eligible nonprofits to which the person receiving their per diem or mileage could make those donations to."

Dalby said jurors are typically paid about $50 in compensation and mileage expenses, plus $15 per appearance. The full cost of the reimbursements, however, are set by each county.

HB1058 passed the committee on a voice vote and moved to the House floor.

-- John Moritz

Panel backs bill on specialty courts

Legislation proposing to increase the scope of the specialty courts program with added services for veterans and drunken drivers passed the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

House Bill 1059, by committee Chairwoman Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, would also make it easier for participants in a specialty court program to transfer to a similar program in another county if they move across the state.

"I'm from Miller County, and we have specialty courts in Miller County," Dalby said. "But let's say a participant in Miller County wanted to move to Pulaski County, well, they needed to have a way to transfer to that court to continue so they're not driving back and forth from Little Rock to Texarkana to participate."

Specialty courts hold a defendant's sentencing in abeyance while they complete the aspects of certain court-ordered treatment programs.

HB1059 passed the Judiciary Committee on a voice vote.

-- John Moritz