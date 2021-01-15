He will be vindicated

I have read for years the daily attacks on our president. I know there are millions of people who think as I do. I have supported our president's policies from the beginning, still do today, and will in the future. I am a patriot and am extremely proud of our president. I cannot list everything that he has accomplished because I am allowed only so much space here.

His actions and policies have lifted this great nation up. He has achieved many wonderful goals. While under relentless assault, he has worked tirelessly (and without pay, I might add) to make this country great. He has stared down constant criticism and held steady the course.

I believe that in the near future President Trump will be vindicated. Our friends on the left will awaken, be shown, and acknowledge the great things this man has accomplished. We patriots will not begrudge the misguided words and actions of the many who have opposed him. We will rest peaceably at night knowing that Donald Trump has corrected the horrible path this nation had been set upon. Donald Trump will be recognized as the greatest president this nation has and will ever have.

Take heart and remain calm, fellow patriots, our nation's best days are ahead. God bless the United States of America.

THOMAS HARPER

Helena

We're in deep trouble

Well, I've finally found a point of agreement with my pro-Trump friends; it appears we do indeed have a failed government. When the president is allowed to direct his private paramilitary army to storm the Capitol during a joint session of Congress, and a week later is still in power, we are in very deep trouble as a nation.

We all saw it. It did happen. It is being widely reported that many law enforcement personnel were complicit in the attack. I have contacted my delegation to ask them what they personally are doing to ensure the safety of their constituents. So far no responses, but let's hope they are doing something up there in D.C. besides wringing their hands.

MELODIE MARCKS

Fayetteville

While they're at it ...

While they are cleaning up after Trump, the Congress should throw in term limits for the House of Representatives and the Senate.

DAN BAW

Conway

On acts of terrorism

Last Wednesday, I felt an anxiousness that I haven't felt since Sept. 11, 2001. I am in no way comparing the two as they are vastly different, except they were both acts of terrorism, this one being domestic terrorism.

Then the next day, I opened up the paper to see. in the front-page section, the Democrat-Gazette had a huge picture and article on one of the terrorists, who happens to be from Arkansas. So you give this terrorist exactly what he wants. Instead of a mugshot, he gets a color picture in the paper?

What in the world has happened to our country? Oh, I know, Trump and his cult following. Patriots? Give me a break! Yes, I am going to bring up the obvious that if this terrorist had been a person of color, we would have seen a totally different picture. First, he/she wouldn't have even made it to the Capitol steps, and second, he/she would probably be dead.

LORI DELFOS

Little Rock

Back hate-crimes bill

The holiday season and the arrival of vaccines for covid-19 provided a glimpse of hope that was missing from much of 2020. In 2021, we have an opportunity to continue to enhance the spirit of love and mercy inherent in this season and offer protection to all citizens of Arkansas.

In the legislative session, a hate-crime bill, Senate Bill 3, filed by Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, will be presented. I join with a coalition of 73 interfaith voices and religious leaders to strongly recommend the passage of SB3.

Presently, Arkansas is one of only three states that have no hate-crime legislation. Such an omission gives the impression that Arkansas is unwilling to protect some of its most vulnerable citizens--people who have been victimized because of their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, nationality, or disability.

The proposed legislation adds no new criminal categories; it merely permits a 20 percent increase in maximum sentencing for acts proven to be hate crimes. Sentencing enhancement already exists for crimes committed against police officers, first responders, and their family members based on their relationship as representatives of the state, and Arkansas should show support for vulnerable minorities as well.

I join 73 other interfaith voices and religious leaders in the state of Arkansas to affirm that all people have sacred worth and have been created to share peace and love in the world. Our state should not be perceived as a safe harbor for hate. SB3 will help prevent violence and convey our society's intolerance for these crimes.

JASON SMITH

Arkadelphia

Rev. Jason Smith is president of Interfaith Arkansas.

Does it make sense?

This is the illogic of the Democrat-Gazette editorialists on Jan. 13: Person A commits serious crime; but has devoted supporters. The crime threatens the democratic form of government, upsetting many. Person A supporters will be upset if Person A is charged with a crime. Many will be upset if Person A is not charged with a crime. Thus, to calm discord, Person A could admit guilt. But, if he doesn't, then Person A should not be charged, in order to calm discord.

Problem solved.

BRUCE HAGGARD

Conway