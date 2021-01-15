Masks, distancing among procedures, rules House OKs

Sen. James Sturch, R-Batesville, talks with Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, before the Senate was called to order Thursday at the state Capitol. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The Arkansas House on Thursday approved its rules, which this session include rules for safety and committee procedures amid the covid-19 pandemic.

House Resolution 1005, by Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, requires representatives, staff members and others who access House properties to wear face coverings, except in certain circumstances; maintain physical distancing; and submit to temperature checks and health screenings.

It also allows for limited direct proxy voting and for lawmakers to vote remotely if they are on Capitol grounds. Representatives who want to be more physically distanced can vote from the east gallery above the chamber, but will have to be in the chamber for a roll call vote.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The measure passed 81-2, with Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, and Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, voting against it. Nine lawmakers voters present: Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville; Rep. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers; Rep. Cameron Cooper, R-Romance; Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona; Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville; Rep. Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs; Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn; Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville; and Rep. Kendon Underwood, R-Cave Springs.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/115session/]

Another resolution, House Resolution 1006 by Shepherd, established rules for lawmakers, staff members and members of the public attending committee meetings amid the pandemic. The rules include wearing face coverings except in certain circumstances.

The resolution also states that members of the public who appear to testify on a bill must stay in holding rooms or "bullpen" areas when all the chairs in a committee room are full, in order to observe appropriate physical distancing.

Gonzales spoke against the resolution, saying he had an issue with restricting the public's access to the meetings.

[RELATED: See complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature at arkansasonline.com/legislature]

"They need to be involved in this process. This is their government, not ours," he said.

House Bill 1006 passed 81-7.

Reps. Harlan Breaux, R-Holiday Island; Gayla Hendren McKenzie, R-Gravette; David Ray, R-Maumelle; and Bentley, Cooper, Gonzales and Penzo voted no. Reps. Keith Brooks, R-Ferndale; and Bryant, McCollum, Pilkington and Underwood voted present.