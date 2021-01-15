North Little Rock Academy transitioning to remote learning

The North Little Rock Academy will transition to remote learning beginning Tuesday through Thursday, with Virtual Learning Friday continuing as normal.

Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said the decision to shift to remote learning for the school was done after district administrators and school leaders reviewed the number of positive covid-19 cases and the number of quarantines occurring at the site.

The school district has intermittently shifted several campuses to virtual learning due to the pandemic over the past few months, including North Little Rock High School, the Center of Excellence and North Little Rock Middle School.

“We can never overemphasize how much we appreciate your patience, understanding, and support as we navigate through this global pandemic,” Pilewski said in a letter to the district. “The safety of our students and staff is top priority. Because of this, we are called to make important decisions for the health, safety, and well being of our students and staff.”