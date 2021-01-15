Sections
PB-tied youth grad of UALR

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:08 a.m.

Nicolas J. Anderson-Martin recently graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

A member of the honor society, Anderson-Martin is son of Nicole Anderson of Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in health education and promotion with a minor in sports management.

Photo by Special to The Commercial
Nicolas J. Anderson-Martin
