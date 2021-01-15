Pointer, Young help Tigers beat Aggies

BATON ROUGE -- Khayla Pointer scored seven points in overtime and LSU spoiled No. 7 Texas A&M's bid for the best start in program history, beating the Aggies 65-61 on Thursday night.

Pointer banked in a long off-balance three-pointer to give LSU a 59-54 lead with 2:28 left. Texas A&M (12-1, 3-1 SEC) trailed 62-58 with 19 seconds left, and Kayla Wells charging foul ended the Aggies hopes.

Tiara Young led LSU (5-6, 3-2) with 20 points. Faustine Aifuwa had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Pointer finished with 17 points.

Texas A&M's N'dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

LSU outrebounded Texas A&M 40-31.

"One of the areas of concern going into this game was, 'How do we outrebound Texas A&M?' And we did," LSU Coach Nikki Fargas said. "I thought our board play really gave us a chance to win."

Destiny Pitts' three-pointer with 49 seconds left gave Texas A&M a 53-52 lead, its first since leading 10-9 in the first quarter. After Jones took a charge, Aaliyah Wilson added a free throw for a two-point lead.

Aifuwa scored in the lane to tie the score 54-54 with 5.8 seconds left. The LSU defense then forced a turnover as Texas A&M didn't get off a shot before the final buzzer.

"A of people tend to look over LSU," Aifuwa said. "We're not having the best season to start out, but you can't look over LSU. When we play together as a team we are unstoppable."

In other games involving Top 25 teams Thursday night, Victaria Saxton scored 20 points and South Carolina (9-1, 4-0) routed Vanderbilt 106-43 in Nashville, Tenn., to remain perfect in the SEC. Koi Love led Vanderbilt (4-3, 0-2) with 18 points. ... Jordan Lewis scored 11 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and Alabama (11-1, 4-1) came on strong after halftime to bump off No. 14 Mississippi State 86-78 in Starkville, Miss. ... Que Morrison scored 13 of her 17 points in the third quarter when Georgia (11-1, 2-1 SEC) erased a 17-point deficit and the Bulldogs held on to beat No. 23 Tennessee 67-66 for their first win in Knoxville in 25 years.Davis finished with 15 points and Tamari Key 14 for Tennessee (8-2, 2-1). ... Dana Evans scored 24 points, Olivia Cochran added 18 and Louisville (11-0, 4-0 ACC) used balanced scoring to pull away against Boston College (5-6, 1-6) 89-70 in Louisville, Ky. ... Diamond Miller scored 23 points, Chloe Bibby had 22 and No. 9 Maryland (10-1, 6-0 Big Ten) beat Minnesota 90-73 in Minneapolis. Jasmine Powell led Minnesota (2-7, 1-6) with 22 points and eight assists. ... Aari McDonald scored 16 points and Trinity Baptiste had 14 points and six rebounds to help Arizona (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12) beat Oregon 57-41 snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series. Nyara Sabally had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks (9-3, 7-3). ... Maddie Nolan made a career-high five three-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to help No. 13 Michigan (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten) beat Wisconsin 69-40 in Madison, Wis. ... Grace Berger had 22 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists, Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points, and No. 18 Indiana used a 20-3 second quarter to help beat Purdue 66-45. ... Charli Collier had 28 points and 14 rebounds and No. 21 Texas bounced back from its worst Big 12 loss since 2012-13 to beat Kansas 79-72 in Austin, Texas.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 1 GONZAGA 95,

PEPPERDINE 70

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Corey Kispert had 23 points and eight rebounds as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga beat Pepperdine for its 17th consecutive victory over the last two seasons.

Drew Timme scored 20, Joel Ayayi 19 and Jalen Suggs 18 for Gonzaga (13-0, 4-0 West Coast), which has defeated Pepperdine in 40 consecutive games dating to 2002. That includes 23 victories in a row in Spokane.

Gonzaga has also won 46 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation.

Kessler Edwards scored 14 for Pepperdine (4-6, 0-1).