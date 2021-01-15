Little Rock police investigate slaying

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Detectives on Friday were investigating a homicide near a Little Rock convenience store, police said.

The killing happened near a Mapco at 8818 Kanis Road, according to a Twitter post by Little Rock police. Dispatch logs show a “shots fired” call at the convenience store just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Information about the victim wasn’t immediately available, and no suspects were named in the post.

Check back for further information.