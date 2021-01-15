NWA Prep Basketball Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Springdale Har-Ber 77, Springdale High 33

Caylan Koons scored 37 points to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 6A-West Conference win against crosstown rival Springdale High on Wednesday.

Koons, who recorded her 1,000th career point last week, knocked down five 3-pointers in only three quarters of action before coming out of the game in the fourth quarter.

Ella Nelson added 10 points for Har-Ber.

Nevaeh Griffin had 14 points for Springdale.

County Line 44, The New School 19

Breanna Walker led the Lady Indians with 11 points in a 1A-1 Conference win Wednesday night.

County Line improved to 6-9 overall and 3-0 in conference play with the win.

St. Paul 45, Ozark Catholic 23

The Lady Saints rolled to a big win in 1A-1 West Conference action Thursday night.

Tristen Perry led the way for St. Paul (7-0, 4-0) with 11 points. Becka Buron led Ozark Catholic (9-9, 2-4) with 6 points.

BOYS

Springdale Har-Ber 46, Springdale High 41

The Wildcats outscored crosstown Springdale High 17-1 in the fourth quarter to claim a come-from-behind win Wednesday night in 6A-West Conference action.

Springdale led 40-29 after three quarters before the Wildcats turned the tables. Garrett Nerenberg scored all six points in the fourth quarter to help fuel the comeback.

Jermaine Tilford led the way for Har-Ber with 11 points and Miles Rolfe added 10.

Dominique Hertin scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Red'Dogs and Anthony Thomas finished with 11.

Ozark Catholic 59, St. Paul 27

The Griffins grabbed the early lead and never let it go in a 32-point win Thursday night.

Isaac McClinton scored a game-high 18 points for Ozark Catholic (18-5, 5-1). Perrin Lunsford had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Matt Shepherd led St. Paul (3-6, 1-4) with 8 points.