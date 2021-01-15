Rogers line work to shut I-49 lanes

Installing an overhead electrical line on Interstate 49 in Rogers will require lane closings on Saturday and Sunday, according the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews with Capital Electric Line Builders Inc. will close the inside lanes of I-49 in both directions on a 2-mile section between Whitaker Parkway and West Pleasant Grove from 9 a.m. to 11 a..m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels, police enforcement and signs, the department said.