School bus in Independence County involved in crash, troopers say

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A school bus north of Batesville in Independence County was involved in a crash with a second vehicle Friday morning, according to Arkansas State Police. No students were reported on the bus at the time of the crash.
Arkansas State Police received a call around 7:03 a.m. regarding the crash on U.S. 167 near Ashley Drive, according to police spokesperson Bill Sadler.
Although no students were onboard at the time of the crash, one person in the second vehicle was transported by Emergency Medical Services for treatment, he said.
