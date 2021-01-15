Security ramps up in D.C. ahead of inauguration

National Guard troops, part of a large security force, muster Thursday outside the U.S. Capitol. (The New York Times/Jason Andrew)

WASHINGTON -- All through downtown Washington, the primary sound for several blocks was the beeping of forklifts unloading more fencing.

There were no cars or scooters and seemingly no tourists Wednesday, just the occasional jogger and multiple construction crews at work. The U.S. Capitol, which proved such a soft target last week, was visible only through lines of tall, black fencing.

Two blocks from the White House, a group of uniformed National Guard troops emerged from a tour bus and headed into a hotel as a state of lockdown descended on Washington that will last through next week's inauguration.

The number of National Guard troops going to Washington to assist with security has so far grown to about 21,000, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, told Vice President Mike Pence at a briefing Thursday. And officials have said the number could grow as law enforcement agencies review the ongoing threats.

"Clearly we are in uncharted waters," said Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Last week's "violent insurrection" at the Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump has "impacted the way we are approaching working with our federal partners in planning for the 59th inauguration," Bowser said Wednesday.

The FBI has warned that armed protests by Trump supporters are being planned for all 50 state capitals as well as in Washington for the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Between the pandemic and the security threat, Bowser is asking people not to go to the District of Columbia for the inauguration. And at Bowser's request, a National Special Security Event declaration was moved up to Jan. 13, a distinction she said "puts in place an entirely different command and control structure" for security.

The National Special Security Event status is normal for a presidential inauguration and other major events like an international summit or the Super Bowl. But it's rare to start the lockdown so far in advance of the event.

Police vehicles sealed off a huge part of downtown D.C. on Wednesday, causing immediate traffic snarls. Starting Wednesday, Bowser said, anyone inside the inauguration perimeter might be stopped and questioned. Starting today, all parking garages in the downtown restricted zone will be sealed through the inauguration.

Bowser is asking D.C. residents to avoid the downtown area, and the city announced that 13 Metro stations inside the security perimeter will shut down for several days.

Bowser is also being pushed to deny lodging options to potentially violent protesters. The local Black Lives Matter affiliate and Shutdown DC issued a joint statement Wednesday urging all downtown hotels to voluntarily close and pay their staffs.

"Closing hotels completely for these six nights is the only way to guarantee the safety of hotel workers, neighbors, vulnerable and unhoused residents, incoming administration officials, members of Congress, and our democracy," the statement said. "If hotels do not willingly close, we ask Mayor Bowser to extend today's emergency order and close all hotels in the city."

On Wednesday, Airbnb announced that it was canceling all reservations in the Washington metropolitan area. Bowser said she had been in regular contact with Airbnb officials since last week but did not specifically request this step.

The entire National Mall will be closed for Inauguration Day, only accessible by media and security personnel, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues.

The move is significant because the Mall has been the traditional site where much of the general public has gathered to view the inauguration at the Capitol in person and on large jumbotrons.

Meanwhile, airlines and airports say they are stepping up security before next week's inauguration.

Delta Air Lines was the first to announce Thursday that it will prohibit checking guns to Washington-area airports and was soon followed by United, Alaska and American. All said their bans will start Saturday and run through Inauguration Day until Jan. 23.

"We are all on high alert based on the events over the last couple weeks up in Washington," CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday on CNBC.

Southwest indicated that it hadn't changed its policy on weapons in checked bags. Spirit and JetBlue did not respond to requests for comment.

The airlines also announced other measures. American Airlines is bringing back a ban on serving alcohol on flights to and from the Washington area -- flights go dry Saturday through Thursday.

Information for this article was contributed by David Koenig of The Associated Press; and by Emily Davies and Justin Jouvenal of The Washington Post.

A National Guardsman stands watch Thursday at a barrier around the U.S. Capitol. The stage for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration sits behind him at the Capitol steps. The number of National Guard troops being called to Washington is put at 21,000 so far, including 500 from Arkansas. More photos at arkansasonline.com/115dcguard/. (The New York Times/Jason Andrew)

Workers put up bunting on a press riser for the upcoming inauguration of President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

